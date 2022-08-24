Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes: Pre-Uncharted Realms

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 is the final patch before the Set 7.5 update, Uncharted Realms. As such, there are only light changes this time, according to Rodger “Riot Prism” Caudill. Read along for the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes, and more information about Uncharted Realms.

Riot Prism also shared information about the upcoming mid-set update.

“Here to chart the unchartable? The following pieces cover the 24 new units, the extensive changes to Dragons (and Treasure Dragons), and of course, all the new explorers trying their hand at cartography.”

Uncharted Realms Pass

Uncharted Realms Gameplay Overview With 24 new units, 5 new Dragons, 4 new traits, and a new Dragon unit designed exclusively for TFT, there’s a TON to sink your claws into.

TFT Dev Blog Tacticians from across the Convergence have recklessly wielded the power of Draconic Augments and Ancient Dragons, and through this, they have forever changed the Dragonlands.



Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes

Large Changes

Traits

Bruiser Health: 200/325/450/700 >>> 200/325/500/800

Cavalier Armor & MR: 35/60/85/110 >>>> 35/55/75/100

Trainer, Nomsy base Fireball Damage: 85/110/140/175 >>> 85/105/125/155

Tempest Bonus Attack Speed after lightning strike : 20/50/100/200% >>> 20/50/120/250%

Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Attack Damage: 40 >>> 35

Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.65

Units: Tier 2

Braum Attack Damage: 50 >>> 70

Kayn max Mana buff: 0/45 >>> 0/30

Kayn Armor & Magic Resist: 25 >>> 35

Units: Tier 3

Lee Sin max Mana buff: 40/100 >>> 30/90

Ryze Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Units: Tier 4

Daeja Armor & Magic Resist: 40 >>> 30

Daeja Windblast passive Damage: 25/40/150 >>> 20/35/150

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Damage Reduction: 20/25/50% >>> 15/20/50%

Syfen Attack Damage: 110 >>> 100

Syfen Armor & Magic Resistance: 70 >>> 60

Xayah Attack Damage: 70 >>> 75

Xayah Feathers FLY! base Feather Damage: 12/20/60 >>> 15/20/60

Units: Tier 5

Pyke Death From Below Damage: 325/450/15000 >>> 375/475/15000

Pyke Death From Below Secondary Damage: 150/250/15000 >>> 180/250/15000

Yasuo Health: 1100 >>> 1000

Yasuo Sweeping Blade Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/3000 >>> 150/180/3000

Items

Statikk Shiv magic damage Damage: 60 >>> 50

Radiant Statikk Favor (Radiant) magic Damage: 100 >>> 75

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 1350/1600/1900/2250 >>> 1200/1450/1700/2000

Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 3000/3400/3800/4500 >>> 2500/3000/3500/4000

Augments

Axiom Arc I / II Mana on kill: 20/30 >>> 25/40

Best Friends Attack Speed: 10/20/30% >>> 10/15/20%

Cybernetic Augments (Implant, Shell, and Uplink) Health: 125/200/300 >>> 100/150/250

Hot Shot (Cannoneer) max Health true damage burn: 8% >>> 6%

Lategame Specialist Gold Granted at Level 9: 40 >>> 45

Personal Training Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 30 >>> 40

Rich Get Richer+ Gold Granted: 15 >>> 18

Scorch (Ragewing) Damage Amplification: 33% >>> 25%

Weakspot reduced healing duration: 5 >>> 3 seconds

Windfall Gold: 20/30/40 >>> 25/35/45

Small Changes

Traits

Guild: Changed the way the trait is displayed in the trait tracker to make it take up less space.

Scalescorn bonus Magic Damage Percent: 15/50/125 >>> 15/50/115%

Shimmerscale, Draven’s Axe Cash Out Gold: 8 >>> 7

Units: Tier 2

Yone Way of the Hunter bonus on-hit Magic Damage: 90/150/225 >>> 90/140/215

Units: Tier 3

Elise Venomous Bite Damage: 210/260/310 >>> 230/270/310

Units: Tier 4

Sona Crescendo Damage: 250/350/1000 >>> 250/375/1000

Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Spell Damage: 225/400/2500 >>> 225/385/2500

Shyvana starting Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 15/60

Items

Ionic Spark magic Damage max Mana ratio: 200% >>> 185%

Sunfire Cape Health: 300 >>> 250

Rocket Propelled Fist (Ornn item) Health: 350 >>> 300

Urf-Archangel’s Staff (Radiant) Starting Ability Power: 30 >>> 40

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) Attack Damage: 50/75/100 >>> 55/85/115

Demon Slayer (Radiant) base increased damaget: 35% >>> 40%

Demon Slayer (Radiant) Health threshold: 2200 >>> 2000

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap (Radiant) Ability Power: 120 >>> 125

Spear of Hirana (Radiant) Ability Power: 20 >>> 30

Augments

Press the Attack (Swiftshot) max Health percent Damage: 5% >>> 4%

Hyper Roll Changes

Personal Training (Augment) Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 60 >>> 80

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 1350/1900/2250 >>> 1200/1700/2000

Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 3000/3800/4500 >>> 2500/3500/4000

Bug Fixes

A Healing Tooltip: Hextech Gunblade now specifies that it heals the lowest percent Health ally

Xayah, Corki, and Talon now have their Attack Damage ratios in their tooltips

Zhonya’s Hourglass now specifies that the holder is untargetable when the stasis effect is triggered

Sy’fen tooltip now correctly specifies a 2.5 hex dash range.

Fixed a Hyper Roll bug where players hit level 8 and level 9 one round later than intended.

Fixed a bug where some missions didn’t progress in Hyper Roll and Double Up.

Can’t hit what you can’t see: Shen dodge zone displays properly at all star levels.

Lillia’s second cast now hits her target even if she dashes.

Shyvana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting Flame Breath

Qiyana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting

Shi Oh Yu’s third attack knock-up will now trigger at the target’s location if the target is out of Shi Oh Yu’s base attack range

Volibear chain lightning should no longer appear to chain off of the board

Fixed an issue where the overtime VFX would sometimes continue to play on a player’s screen after a PvE round.

Zoe will no longer give Armor and Magic Resist from Kayle’s Intervention to the same unit multiple times from a single cast if her total targets she’s trying to cast on is greater than her total living allies

Ragewing champions no longer gain Rage when equipped with a Mana item while they are enraged

Runaan’s Hurricane no longer deals Scalescorn’s bonus magic damage

Astral will now use previous combat to determine Astral star levels.

