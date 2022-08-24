Editorials
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes: Pre-Uncharted Realms
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 is the final patch before the Set 7.5 update, Uncharted Realms. As such, there are only light changes this time, according to Rodger “Riot Prism” Caudill. Read along for the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes, and more information about Uncharted Realms.
Riot Prism also shared information about the upcoming mid-set update.
“Here to chart the unchartable? The following pieces cover the 24 new units, the extensive changes to Dragons (and Treasure Dragons), and of course, all the new explorers trying their hand at cartography.”
- Uncharted Realms Pass
- Uncharted Realms Gameplay Overview
- With 24 new units, 5 new Dragons, 4 new traits, and a new Dragon unit designed exclusively for TFT, there’s a TON to sink your claws into.
- TFT Dev Blog
- Tacticians from across the Convergence have recklessly wielded the power of Draconic Augments and Ancient Dragons, and through this, they have forever changed the Dragonlands.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.16 Notes
Large Changes
Traits
- Bruiser Health: 200/325/450/700 >>> 200/325/500/800
- Cavalier Armor & MR: 35/60/85/110 >>>> 35/55/75/100
- Trainer, Nomsy base Fireball Damage: 85/110/140/175 >>> 85/105/125/155
- Tempest Bonus Attack Speed after lightning strike : 20/50/100/200% >>> 20/50/120/250%
Units: Tier 1
- Ezreal Attack Damage: 40 >>> 35
- Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.65
Units: Tier 2
- Braum Attack Damage: 50 >>> 70
- Kayn max Mana buff: 0/45 >>> 0/30
- Kayn Armor & Magic Resist: 25 >>> 35
Units: Tier 3
- Lee Sin max Mana buff: 40/100 >>> 30/90
- Ryze Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7
Units: Tier 4
- Daeja Armor & Magic Resist: 40 >>> 30
- Daeja Windblast passive Damage: 25/40/150 >>> 20/35/150
- Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Damage Reduction: 20/25/50% >>> 15/20/50%
- Syfen Attack Damage: 110 >>> 100
- Syfen Armor & Magic Resistance: 70 >>> 60
- Xayah Attack Damage: 70 >>> 75
- Xayah Feathers FLY! base Feather Damage: 12/20/60 >>> 15/20/60
Units: Tier 5
- Pyke Death From Below Damage: 325/450/15000 >>> 375/475/15000
- Pyke Death From Below Secondary Damage: 150/250/15000 >>> 180/250/15000
- Yasuo Health: 1100 >>> 1000
- Yasuo Sweeping Blade Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/3000 >>> 150/180/3000
Items
- Statikk Shiv magic damage Damage: 60 >>> 50
- Radiant Statikk Favor (Radiant) magic Damage: 100 >>> 75
- Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 1350/1600/1900/2250 >>> 1200/1450/1700/2000
- Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 2/3/4/5+): 3000/3400/3800/4500 >>> 2500/3000/3500/4000
Augments
- Axiom Arc I / II Mana on kill: 20/30 >>> 25/40
- Best Friends Attack Speed: 10/20/30% >>> 10/15/20%
- Cybernetic Augments (Implant, Shell, and Uplink) Health: 125/200/300 >>> 100/150/250
- Hot Shot (Cannoneer) max Health true damage burn: 8% >>> 6%
- Lategame Specialist Gold Granted at Level 9: 40 >>> 45
- Personal Training Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 30 >>> 40
- Rich Get Richer+ Gold Granted: 15 >>> 18
- Scorch (Ragewing) Damage Amplification: 33% >>> 25%
- Weakspot reduced healing duration: 5 >>> 3 seconds
- Windfall Gold: 20/30/40 >>> 25/35/45
Small Changes
Traits
- Guild: Changed the way the trait is displayed in the trait tracker to make it take up less space.
- Scalescorn bonus Magic Damage Percent: 15/50/125 >>> 15/50/115%
- Shimmerscale, Draven’s Axe Cash Out Gold: 8 >>> 7
Units: Tier 2
- Yone Way of the Hunter bonus on-hit Magic Damage: 90/150/225 >>> 90/140/215
Units: Tier 3
- Elise Venomous Bite Damage: 210/260/310 >>> 230/270/310
Units: Tier 4
- Sona Crescendo Damage: 250/350/1000 >>> 250/375/1000
Units: Tier 5
- Ao Shin Spell Damage: 225/400/2500 >>> 225/385/2500
- Shyvana starting Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 15/60
Items
- Ionic Spark magic Damage max Mana ratio: 200% >>> 185%
- Sunfire Cape Health: 300 >>> 250
- Rocket Propelled Fist (Ornn item) Health: 350 >>> 300
- Urf-Archangel’s Staff (Radiant) Starting Ability Power: 30 >>> 40
- Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) Attack Damage: 50/75/100 >>> 55/85/115
- Demon Slayer (Radiant) base increased damaget: 35% >>> 40%
- Demon Slayer (Radiant) Health threshold: 2200 >>> 2000
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap (Radiant) Ability Power: 120 >>> 125
- Spear of Hirana (Radiant) Ability Power: 20 >>> 30
Augments
- Press the Attack (Swiftshot) max Health percent Damage: 5% >>> 4%
Hyper Roll Changes
- Personal Training (Augment) Base Health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers: 60 >>> 80
- Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 1350/1900/2250 >>> 1200/1700/2000
- Zz’Rot’s Invitation (Radiant ZZ’Rot) Voidmother Health (Stages 1-4/5-7/8+): 3000/3800/4500 >>> 2500/3500/4000
Bug Fixes
- A Healing Tooltip: Hextech Gunblade now specifies that it heals the lowest percent Health ally
- Xayah, Corki, and Talon now have their Attack Damage ratios in their tooltips
- Zhonya’s Hourglass now specifies that the holder is untargetable when the stasis effect is triggered
- Sy’fen tooltip now correctly specifies a 2.5 hex dash range.
- Fixed a Hyper Roll bug where players hit level 8 and level 9 one round later than intended.
- Fixed a bug where some missions didn’t progress in Hyper Roll and Double Up.
- Can’t hit what you can’t see: Shen dodge zone displays properly at all star levels.
- Lillia’s second cast now hits her target even if she dashes.
- Shyvana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting Flame Breath
- Qiyana will now move into range if there are no targets within range when casting
- Shi Oh Yu’s third attack knock-up will now trigger at the target’s location if the target is out of Shi Oh Yu’s base attack range
- Volibear chain lightning should no longer appear to chain off of the board
- Fixed an issue where the overtime VFX would sometimes continue to play on a player’s screen after a PvE round.
- Zoe will no longer give Armor and Magic Resist from Kayle’s Intervention to the same unit multiple times from a single cast if her total targets she’s trying to cast on is greater than her total living allies
- Ragewing champions no longer gain Rage when equipped with a Mana item while they are enraged
- Runaan’s Hurricane no longer deals Scalescorn’s bonus magic damage
- Astral will now use previous combat to determine Astral star levels.
