Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes: Secrets of the Shallows

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 will ship the first change after the mid-set update, as well as the Secrets of the Shallows event.

Unfortunately, the event has been delayed until further notice, but all related cosmetic content will still be available tomorrow.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes

“Starting this patch, you’re invited to join Pengu and Co on an adventure to chart the Uncharted Realms with the Secrets of the Shallows event! You’ll have until patch 12.20 to explore the lands of our new Origins (Lagoon, Darkflight, and Nomsy’s home) and earn free content.”

Large Changes

Traits

Cannoneer cannon shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/300/475% >>> 150/250/450%

Dragonmancer bonus Health: 250/600/900/1200 >>> 250/600/800/1000

Dragonmancer bonus Ability Power: 18/30/50/75 >>> 18/30/50/70

Mage Ability Power buff/debuff: 75/100/125/150% >>> 80/110/140/170%

Ragewing enraged Attack Speed: 50/100/175/250% >>> 50/100/150/250%

Shimmerscale item, Crown of Champions charge up time: 6 >>> 5 sec

Shimmerscale item, Determined Investor Gold granted: 10 >>> 15

Shimmerscale item, Needlessly Big Gem Units per Gold: 3 >>> 2

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff chance to proc: 33% >>> 40%

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff base Ability Power & Mana: 15 >>> 20

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail Base Health: 200 >>> 350

Tier 1 Units

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage ratio: 165/180/195% >>> 185/200/230%

Tier 2 Units

Aphelios Attack Speed: 0.75 >>> 0.7

Kai’Sa Tidal Burst Damage: 35/55/75 >>> 40/60/85

Lux Cosmic Spark animation is now slightly faster

Lux Cosmic Spark Damage: 350/425/575 >>> 325/400/500

Lux Cosmic Spark now travels straight after hitting the initial target

Zac Unstable Current Heal: 200/220/270 >>> 220/250/300

Tier 3 Units

Nunu Consume Damage Amplification as True Damage: 33% >>> 20%

Nunu’s amplified Consume damage no longer scales multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification

Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd attack damage: 110/155/215 >>> 125/175/240

Zeri Watershock Laser Damage: 160/240/420 >>> 200/300/475

Zippy Bugfix: Zippy should more reliably attack the target of Somersault Assault after cast

Zippy Attack Damage: 80 >>> 85

Tier 4 Units

Daeja RE-REWORKED: Now deals physical damage with her passive Windblast barrages, and can now equip AD items like Deathblade and Runaan’s Hurricane

Daeja Attack Damage: 0 >>> 20

Daeja Windblast passive Barrage Damage: 40/60/180 >>> 25/40/150

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Damage Reduction: 15/20/50% >>> 20/25/50%

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 230/250/1000% >>> 250/275/1000%

Sohm Tideblossom 3rd cast vortex Damage: 275/375/1500 >>> 300/420/1500

Swain Dragon Master’s Decree missing Health heal: 11% >>> 12%

Tier 5 Units

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 325/550/4000 >>> 350/575/4000

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage increase after 18 seconds of combat: 15% >>> 20%

Items

Last Whisper Armor Penetration: 60% >>> 50%

Eternal Whisper (Radiant) Armor Penetration: 60% >>> 50%

Augments

Cutthroat (Assassin) Mana Reave: 50% >>> 65%

NEW Silver Augment: Dragonmancer Conference. Every 2 rounds, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai’Sa.

Hero-In-Training (Dragonmancer) Buff percentage: 50% >>> 66%

Lucky Gloves: Frontline Attack Damage-focused champions will now receive a more well-curated selection of items

Lucky Gloves: Now always grants full items instead of components (even at earlier Stages)

Lucky Gloves: Removed some weaker options to improve the average strength of the Augment

Ricochet (Cannoneer) Bounce Damage Reduction: 33% >>> 40%

Verdant Veil Crowd Control immunity duration: 15 >>> 20 seconds

Weakspot Armor Penetration: 20% >>> 10%

Small Changes

Traits

Scalescorn: Bonus Magic Damage: 15/50/115% >>> 15/50/100%

Tier 1 Units

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/350 >>> 210/280/420

Nasus Fury of the Dawn Health Increase: 225/350/550 >>> 225/350/650

Nasus Fury of the Dawn Damage per second to adjacent enemies: 70/100/170 >>> 70/100/185

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 150/155/160% >>> 150/155/170%

Tier 2 Units

Jax Armor & Magic Resist: 40 >>> 45

Tier 3 Units

Lee Sin max Mana nerf: 30/80 >>> 30/90

Items

Sunlight Cape (Radiant) burn range: 4 >>> 3

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Shield duration: 3 >>> 4 seconds

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Ally Armor & Magic Resist: 30 >>> 35

Augments

Pandora’s Bench Gold: 5 >>> 7

Modes

Hyper Roll

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff Base Ability Power: 15 >>> 20

NEW Dragonmancer Conference (Augment): Every round, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai’Sa.

Bugfixes

Our fix for the Skipping Stone Boom has been delayed to patch 12.19

Darkflight now sacrifices the champion when Darkflight is activated from a Darkflight unit being auto placed onto the board at the end of the shopping phase when you have an empty unit slot

Darkflight now shows the sacrifice hex and chain VFX for away players and ghosts properly

Cult expansion: Fixed a rare issue where ghost armies could have multiple sacrificed champions and thus gain multiple items

Undeserved credit: Nilah no longer resets if her target dies from damage other than her spell.

Zippy should more reliably attack the target of Somersault Assault after cast

Nilah now recasts on the nearest unit rather than the farthest when she gets a reset

Nilah now properly recasts when she kills a cornered target.

Nilah’s damage should now line up better with her animation.

Freebies: Mirage (Pirate’s Bounty) no longer grants a chest after NPC rounds.

Pandora’s Bench and Recombobulator will now pull the correct number of units from the pool when transforming 2* and 3* units.

The following Augments will no longer be offered to players who picked Built Different: Age of Dragons, Ancient Archives II (Ancient Archives I is already blacklisted), Dragon Imperialist, Dragon Soul

Hyper Roll: Fixed a bug where you would gain extra experience during Treasure Dragon rounds.

Minor Tooltip Changes: Scalescorn tooltip update to accurately represent how the trait functions.

The full changelist can be found on the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 Notes here. For more TFT news, click here.