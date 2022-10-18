Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 Notes – A Slightly Weaker Nomsy

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 takes down Nomsy a notch and introduces Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe. Read the full TFT Patch 12.20 Notes here.

The League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes can be found here.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 Notes

Cosmetics

Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe

Available as a rare (2%, guaranteed by the 61st pull) drop from the Dragonmancer Archer Eggs, Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe continues the #DiesOfCutScene saga with their finisher, firing an explosive Dragonmancer Arrow that’ll hit more than just a knee. Each Egg is available for 390RP, with non-Ashe hosting Eggs containing a random Little Legend from our back catalog (Mythics/Pass exclusive Little Legends excluded).

Chibi Ashe

Alongside her Dragonmancer counterpart, Chibi Ashe joins our growing collection of Chibi Champs. She’s available with her custom boom, Enchanted Crystal Arrow—defeat can be so cold. Pick this Chibi Queen up from the store for 1900 RP and watch her go BRRRRRRR as you win streak!

System Changes

Blue Orbs

5 gold drops have been removed from Blue Orbs.

Treasure Dragon

We’ve adjusted a few extreme rare cases for the Treasure Dragon to make them slightly less extreme.

Clamped Health Bars

Unit Health bars now stay on screen when units are fighting near the top edge of the screen.

Large Changes

Traits

Cavalier Armor and Magic Resistance: 30/45/60/75/110 >>> 35/50/65/85/110

Dragonmancer Bonus Ability Power: 20/35/50/70 >>> 25/40/50/70

Guild Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% >>> 11%

Guild Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% >>> 3%

Guild Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% >>> 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Jade Statue Attack Speed: 10/30/55/88% >>> 10/22/55/88%

Ragewing Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% >>> 50/100/150/275%

Ragewing Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% >>> 15/30/45/85%

Units: Tier 1

Senna Mana buff: 30/90 >>> 15/75

Senna Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 >>> 300/450/650

Units: Tier 2

Zac Unstable Current percent max Health damage: 5/6/7% >>> 10/12/18%

Units: Tier 3

Nomsy Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 >>> 190/270/420

Evoker Nomsy, Lulu Whimsy Attack Speed Buff: 30/40/60% >>> 40/50/70%

Cannoneer Nomsy, Tristana Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Cannoneer Nomsy, Nomsy bonus Attack Damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 >>> 35/50/80

Rengar Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 70/140

Rengar Unseen Predator AD ratio: 255/265/275% >>> 240/245/275%

Volibear Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 0/40

Units: Tier 4

Daeja Windblast Damage: 250/350/1600 >>> 250/335/1350

Pantheon Aegis Assault Damage: 100/150/700 >>> 75/110/700

Sohm Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 >>> 285/400/1400

Sy’fen max Mana nerf: 90/160 >>> 100/170

Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Mana: 0/175 >>> 0/190

Zoe Mana: 30/100 >>> 40/110

Terra Health: 1200 >>> 1050

Augments

Beast’s Den (Shapeshifter) Attack and Movement Speed: 35% >>> 25%

Built Different: You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Built Different

Cutthroat Removed

Darkflight Crown now grants Titan’s Resolve instead of Protector’s Vow

Double Trouble Bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 22/33/44 >>> 20/30/40

You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble

Gadget Expert direct damage item bonus true damage 33% >>> 25%

Jade Crest has been removed

Mage Crown now grants Lux instead of Sylas

Personal Training now grants Jax instead of Olaf

Portable Forge, The Collector, Gold Chance: 50% >>> 40%

Portable Forge, Infinity Force (All) Stats: 30 >>> 25

Portable Forge, Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 50 >>> 40

Preparation NEW: Champions will now start at 1 stack

Preparation Health per Stack: 30/45/60 >>> 25/35/50

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 5/7/10 >>> 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II no longer grants 10% bonus Attack Speed

Think Fast no longer offered on Stage 2-1

Small Changes

Traits

Assassin Critical Strike Chance: 20/40/75% >>> 20/50/75%

Cannoneer Cannon Shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/250/450% >>> 150/275/450%

Darkflight bonus Health: 500/750/1000/1800 >>> 500/750/1000/1600

Guardian max Health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% >>> 25/40/80/130%

Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 >>> 200/275/415

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/420 >>> 210/280/400

Nasus Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 >>> 70/100/205

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage ratio: 185/200/230% >> 185/200/250%

Units: Tier 2

Lillia Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 >>> 215/275/370

Lillia Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 >>> 190/240/340

Lux Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 >>> 325/410/525

Lux Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 >>> 175/210/240

Kai’Sa Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 >>> 40/60/90

Units: Tier 3

Nunu & Willump Consume damage: 350/500/800 >>> 350/500/925

Rakan Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 >>> 230/350/650

Seraphine Serenade of the Seas on attack damage: 20/35/70 >>> 20/35/65

Sylas Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 >>> 365/415/525

Units: Tier 4

Graves Quickdraw Attack Damage ratio: 65/65/170% >>> 65/65/145%

Hecarim Onslaught of Shadows Damage: 150/250/1000 >>> 150/250/1200

Jayce Mercurial Judgement base Heal: 150/210/375 >>> 150/210/550

Jayce Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 >>> 125/175/650

Nilah Slipstream Damage: 130/200/1000 >>> 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form percent damage reduction: 20/25/50% >>> 20/25/40%

Swain Dragon Master’s Decree Damage: 85/120/600 >>> 90/130/600

Xayah Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 >>> 13/20/75

Units: Tier 5

Shyvana Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 >>> 80/150/1500

Shyvana Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 >>> 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra Earthquake Armor & Magic Resistance damage ratio: 150/200/4000% >>> 150/200/2500%

Zoe, Spell Thief, Kayle’s Intervention bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/40/500 >>> 20/40/1000

Zoe, Spell Thief,Janna’s Howling Gale Attack Speed Buff Duration: 5 >>> 5/5/30

Items

Zz’Rot Portal no longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.

Gamemode Changes

Hyper Roll

Preparation (Augment) max stacks: 4 >>> 3

Preparation Health per Stack: 40/60/80 >>> 35/50/70

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 6/9/13 >>> 5/7/10

Bug Fixes

Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip

Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight

Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses

Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)

Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers…yeah.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 is already live with the update on October 18, 2022.