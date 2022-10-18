Other
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 Notes – A Slightly Weaker Nomsy
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 takes down Nomsy a notch and introduces Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe. Read the full TFT Patch 12.20 Notes here.
The League of Legends Patch 12.20 Notes can be found here.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 Notes
Cosmetics
Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe
- Available as a rare (2%, guaranteed by the 61st pull) drop from the Dragonmancer Archer Eggs, Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe continues the #DiesOfCutScene saga with their finisher, firing an explosive Dragonmancer Arrow that’ll hit more than just a knee. Each Egg is available for 390RP, with non-Ashe hosting Eggs containing a random Little Legend from our back catalog (Mythics/Pass exclusive Little Legends excluded).
Chibi Ashe
- Alongside her Dragonmancer counterpart, Chibi Ashe joins our growing collection of Chibi Champs. She’s available with her custom boom, Enchanted Crystal Arrow—defeat can be so cold. Pick this Chibi Queen up from the store for 1900 RP and watch her go BRRRRRRR as you win streak!
System Changes
Blue Orbs
- 5 gold drops have been removed from Blue Orbs.
Treasure Dragon
- We’ve adjusted a few extreme rare cases for the Treasure Dragon to make them slightly less extreme.
Clamped Health Bars
- Unit Health bars now stay on screen when units are fighting near the top edge of the screen.
Large Changes
Traits
- Cavalier Armor and Magic Resistance: 30/45/60/75/110 >>> 35/50/65/85/110
- Dragonmancer Bonus Ability Power: 20/35/50/70 >>> 25/40/50/70
- Guild Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% >>> 11%
- Guild Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% >>> 3%
- Guild Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% >>> 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%
- Jade Statue Attack Speed: 10/30/55/88% >>> 10/22/55/88%
- Ragewing Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% >>> 50/100/150/275%
- Ragewing Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% >>> 15/30/45/85%
Units: Tier 1
- Senna Mana buff: 30/90 >>> 15/75
- Senna Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 >>> 300/450/650
Units: Tier 2
- Zac Unstable Current percent max Health damage: 5/6/7% >>> 10/12/18%
Units: Tier 3
- Nomsy Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 >>> 190/270/420
- Evoker Nomsy, Lulu Whimsy Attack Speed Buff: 30/40/60% >>> 40/50/70%
- Cannoneer Nomsy, Tristana Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75
- Cannoneer Nomsy, Nomsy bonus Attack Damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 >>> 35/50/80
- Rengar Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 70/140
- Rengar Unseen Predator AD ratio: 255/265/275% >>> 240/245/275%
- Volibear Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 0/40
Units: Tier 4
- Daeja Windblast Damage: 250/350/1600 >>> 250/335/1350
- Pantheon Aegis Assault Damage: 100/150/700 >>> 75/110/700
- Sohm Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 >>> 285/400/1400
- Sy’fen max Mana nerf: 90/160 >>> 100/170
Units: Tier 5
- Ao Shin Mana: 0/175 >>> 0/190
- Zoe Mana: 30/100 >>> 40/110
- Terra Health: 1200 >>> 1050
Augments
- Beast’s Den (Shapeshifter) Attack and Movement Speed: 35% >>> 25%
- Built Different: You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Built Different
- Cutthroat Removed
- Darkflight Crown now grants Titan’s Resolve instead of Protector’s Vow
- Double Trouble Bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 22/33/44 >>> 20/30/40
- You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble
- Gadget Expert direct damage item bonus true damage 33% >>> 25%
- Jade Crest has been removed
- Mage Crown now grants Lux instead of Sylas
- Personal Training now grants Jax instead of Olaf
- Portable Forge, The Collector, Gold Chance: 50% >>> 40%
- Portable Forge, Infinity Force (All) Stats: 30 >>> 25
- Portable Forge, Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 50 >>> 40
- Preparation NEW: Champions will now start at 1 stack
- Preparation Health per Stack: 30/45/60 >>> 25/35/50
- Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 5/7/10 >>> 4/5/8
- Scoped Weapons II no longer grants 10% bonus Attack Speed
- Think Fast no longer offered on Stage 2-1
Small Changes
Traits
- Assassin Critical Strike Chance: 20/40/75% >>> 20/50/75%
- Cannoneer Cannon Shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/250/450% >>> 150/275/450%
- Darkflight bonus Health: 500/750/1000/1800 >>> 500/750/1000/1600
- Guardian max Health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% >>> 25/40/80/130%
Units: Tier 1
- Ezreal Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 >>> 200/275/415
- Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/420 >>> 210/280/400
- Nasus Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 >>> 70/100/205
- Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage ratio: 185/200/230% >> 185/200/250%
Units: Tier 2
- Lillia Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 >>> 215/275/370
- Lillia Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 >>> 190/240/340
- Lux Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 >>> 325/410/525
- Lux Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 >>> 175/210/240
- Kai’Sa Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 >>> 40/60/90
Units: Tier 3
- Nunu & Willump Consume damage: 350/500/800 >>> 350/500/925
- Rakan Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 >>> 230/350/650
- Seraphine Serenade of the Seas on attack damage: 20/35/70 >>> 20/35/65
- Sylas Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 >>> 365/415/525
Units: Tier 4
- Graves Quickdraw Attack Damage ratio: 65/65/170% >>> 65/65/145%
- Hecarim Onslaught of Shadows Damage: 150/250/1000 >>> 150/250/1200
- Jayce Mercurial Judgement base Heal: 150/210/375 >>> 150/210/550
- Jayce Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 >>> 125/175/650
- Nilah Slipstream Damage: 130/200/1000 >>> 130/200/700
- Shi Oh Yu Jade Form percent damage reduction: 20/25/50% >>> 20/25/40%
- Swain Dragon Master’s Decree Damage: 85/120/600 >>> 90/130/600
- Xayah Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 >>> 13/20/75
Units: Tier 5
- Shyvana Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 >>> 80/150/1500
- Shyvana Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 >>> 1.25/1.25/10 seconds
- Terra Earthquake Armor & Magic Resistance damage ratio: 150/200/4000% >>> 150/200/2500%
- Zoe, Spell Thief, Kayle’s Intervention bonus Armor and Magic Resistance: 20/40/500 >>> 20/40/1000
- Zoe, Spell Thief,Janna’s Howling Gale Attack Speed Buff Duration: 5 >>> 5/5/30
Items
- Zz’Rot Portal no longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.
Gamemode Changes
Hyper Roll
- Preparation (Augment) max stacks: 4 >>> 3
- Preparation Health per Stack: 40/60/80 >>> 35/50/70
- Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 6/9/13 >>> 5/7/10
Bug Fixes
- Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip
- Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight
- Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses
- Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)
- Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers…yeah.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.20 is already live with the update on October 18, 2022.