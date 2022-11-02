Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.21 Notes and what to expect

With almost 5 weeks left before the end of Set 7.5, we have another patch to give a few buffs to some unfavored traits and champions and small nerfs to a few traits. Here are the things to note when you will play your next game.

‘This is going to be a short one since we’re focusing on tightening up power outliers of the meta for the competitive scene, rather than shifting the meta entirely. That being said, we shipped a mid-week update in the 12.20 notes with a few bigger changes you can check out. And if you want more information about the Dragonlands Championship we’ve got you covered here.



PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

LARGE CHANGES

Large, like the Monsters Attack! updates in our Dev Drop!

TRAITS



Cannon shots are supposed to pop out of the barrel, not the bottom.

Cannoneer Cannon Shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/275/450% ⇒ 150/300/500%

UNITS: TIER 3



Last patch we brought down Nomsy’s spell damage to buff her other non-Mage pursuits. With this nerf, we’re happy with where Mage Nomsy is now, but we think our favorite round Dragon (sorry Poggles) could be even more well rounded. Between her Evoker buffs here, and the Cannoneer buffs above, Nomsy should explore all her passions and thrive with a balanced lifestyle.



When Nunu lost his true damage, the poor guy was relegated to being a trait bot for Mirage 8. We’re giving him a hefty buff to make him an exciting 3-cost again, because everyone deserves a second chance. That said, Dragonmancer Nunu is not coming back—once was more than enough. Even if you try Dragonmancer Nunu, he will still get stuck on high Magic Resist tanks (especially Terra).

Evoker Nomsy, Lulu Whimsy targets: 2 ⇒ 3

Nunu Consume Damage: 350/500/925 ⇒ 375/525/925

Nunu Consume damage amplification if target has less Health: 40% ⇒ 50%

(RADIANT) ITEMS



Our most glowing item balance pass.

Last Whisper (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 35%

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) shield duration 4 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Armor and Magic Resist: 35 ⇒ 30

Quickestsilver (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 60%

Absolution (Radiant) missing Health percentage heal: 18% ⇒ 22%

Runaan’s Tempest (Radiant) additional bolt Attack Damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 110%

Statikk Shiv (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 30%

Eclipse Cape (Radiant) bonus Health: 300 ⇒ 200

AUGMENTS



In patch 12.20 we made Built Different truly different by making the Augment unstackable. Now that the Augment’s power ceiling is lower, we’re able to add a buff across all tiers.

Built Different I bonus Health: 200-350 ⇒ 250-400

Built Different II bonus Health: 250-475 ⇒ 300-525

Built Different III bonus Health: 300-600 ⇒ 350-650

Cluttered Mind Units granted: 3 ⇒ 2

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power: 4/5/8 ⇒ 3/4/7

Protectors of the Cosmos Shield strength per component: 30 ⇒ 35

SMALL CHANGES

Small, like the chance Mort is OK with Rammus being announced in our next set.

UNITS: TIER 1



While she has a low playrate and winrate in the competitive scene, Karma has become a high priority Dragonmancer carry for the rest of us. This light tap should lessen her impact, but to make this nerf even more effective, try spacing out your tanks and carries a bit more.

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/400 ⇒ 200/265/380

UNITS: TIER 2



We’re redeploying our intended Lux buffs that got lost in the cosmos and didn’t make it in patch 12.20.

Lux Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525

Lux Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

UNITS: TIER 4



Patch notes wouldn’t be the same without a change to Xayah. This time we’re buffing her with a focus on helping the underperforming 3-star Xayah, while giving her AD builds (aka I hit no Bows) a nice bump.

Xayah Feathers FLY! feather recall Attack Damage ratio: 18% ⇒ 20/20/30%

UNITS: TIER 5



Starring in a tooltip near you!

Soraka’s tooltip has been updated to show number of stars called down per cast

AUGMENTS



We’re allowing Soul Siphon to show up on 2-1 again because players who want to utilize this strategy would prefer to see it this early. Technically, this is a “revert” but the Augment was also bugged to show up on 2-1 on occasion.

Soul Siphon (Darkflight) can again be offered on 2-1

MODES

HYPER ROLL

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power: 6/7/10 ⇒ 4/6/9

MOBILE

While we only have volume controls in our Mobile settings for now, this change will allow us to add more useful settings in the future that can be accessed both on and off the Convergence.

You can now access Settings from in-game!

BUG FIXES

Rosethorn Vest (Radiant) now correctly blocks all bonus crit damage rather than 75%.

Get Jaxed: Personal Trainer Augment (Hyper Roll) now grants a Jax

Unphased: Fixed a bug where Zz’Rot Portal and Zz’Rots Invitation were not taunting enemies

Upgraded champions will now properly start with 1 stack of Preparation

Spirit Visage will now properly attribute healing to holder’

