Read along for the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes. This is the first update to Monsters Attack, and comes with a new game mode and the Lunar Gala Event.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes

Lunar Gala Event

A day after Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 goes live until the start of patch 13.3 on February 9th, the Lunar Gala event will be available. There is a new game mode called Fortune’s Favor, and you can claim event-exclusive Tacticians and Arena. You can view the related cosmetics on the full TFT Patch 13.1 Notes.

“The Lunar Gala is an interactive hub where you’ll help Chibi Panda Annie prepare for a party at the House of the Golden Rabbit—but the notorious party-pooper, Aurelion Sol, won’t make it easy for you. Win Aurelion Sol over through the power of friendship, or give him the cold shoulder in hopes that he rage quits the party by completing 15 missions that’ll reward you with a grand total of 1 Emote, 1600 Pass XP, 100 Star Shards, and 1 Egg that contains any of our Lunar Revel themed Little Legends.”

Fortune’s Favor

The first shared carousel (draft) will offer either all 5-cost champions, or all 4-cost champions

Golden Bun Bun will visit your arena, dropping loot orbs every stage (starting with 3 orbs at stage 1, and building up to 7 orbs by the time you hit stage 5)

Golden Bun Bun loot orbs can drop things like Ornn (Forge) Items, Tactician’s Crown, Item Removers, Gold, Training Dummies, Tome of Traits, Champions, and more

Loot orbs will vary in power from game to game and stage to stage, all players will be given the same power level of loot orbs each offering

After first dropping below 50 Tactician Health, the Golden Bun Bun will hop on your board to gift you a Golden Orb which will contain some serious loot to boot, and not a hare too late!

Available to play until patch 13.3 goes live!

System Changes

Augment Distribution

Hero Augment armories that appear on round 4-2 now have a 5% chance to be all 5-cost units.

Silver Augment in a game: 52% >>> 37%

Gold Augment in a game: 71% >>> 92%

Prismatic Augment in a game: 35% >>> 20%

Hero Augment in a game: 95% >>> 92%

Hero/Prismatic/Silver >>> Hero/Prismatic/Gold

Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic >>> Prismatic/Hero/Gold

Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero >>> Gold/Prismatic/Hero

Krugs

Krugs will now drop at least 2 item components.

Carousel Adjustments

The 3x Tear of the Goddess /3x Sparring Gloves /3x Random Components carousel has been changed to 3x Tears /3x Gloves /3x Giant’s Belts

Champion Star Level Spell Scaling

3-star two cost champions spell scaling: 60% >>> 55%

3-star three cost champions spell scaling: 75% >>> 65%

Annie 3 Burst Shield Damage: 335 >>> 325

Draven 3 Whirling Death Damage: 175 >>> 150

Fiora 3 En Garde! Attack Damage ratio: 250% >>> 235%

Malphite 3 Ground Slam Damage: 335 >>> 325

Rell 3 Iron Bond Damage: 335 >>> 325

Sivir 3 Pizza Delivery Attack Damage ratio: 425% >>> 410%

Yasuo 3 Steel Tempest Damage: 500 >>> 485

Alistar 3 Pulverize Damage: 375 >>> 350

Kai’Sa 3 Starcharged Damage: 385 >>> 370

Nilah 3 Apotheosis start & end Damage: 235 >>> 225

Riven 3 Bunny Blade Damage: 235 >>> 225

Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (1st cast, damage only) Damage: 450 >>> 430

Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (3rd cast, stun) Damage: 315 >>> 300

Zoe 3 Trouble Bubble Damage: 1000 >>> 925

Large Changes

Ace Execution Threshold: 12/30% >>> 15/30%

ADMIN 6 piece bonus: +80% >>> +100%

ADMIN “On Kill” cause has been re-enabled

On Kill, champion (can be any on team) gains permanent Health: 20

On Kill, champion gains Attack Damage: 25%

On Kill, champion gains Ability Power: 25

On Kill, champion gains Attack Speed: 25%

On Kill, champion gains Mana: 20

On Kill, champion heals: 350

On Kill, champion has a chance to drop gold: 50%

When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain permanent Health: 50 >>> 60

When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain Attack Damage: 75 >>> 80

When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain Ability Power: 75 >>> 80

When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain gain Attack Speed: 75 >>> 80

On Ally Death, ADMIN champions gain Ability Power: 18 >>> 20

On Ally Death, ADMIN champions gain Mana: 30 >>> 40

On Ally Death, ADMIN champions heal: 250 >>> 350

On Ally Death, ADMIN champions chance to Drop Gold: 33% >>> 40%

On Spell Cast, ADMIN champions heal: 150 >>> 200

On Combat Start, ADMIN champions gain Attack Damage: 60 >>> 50

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 20 >>> 15

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains Ability Power: 30 >>> 25

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains AD: 30 >>> 25

On Combat Start, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 20% >>> 25%

Every 5 seconds, ADMIN champion chance to Drop Gold: 20% >>> 25%

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 7 >>> 5

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains Attack Speed: 10% >>> 12%

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 10% >>> 12%

Brawler max Health Bonus: 20/40/70/111% >>> 20/40/65/90%

Duelist Attack Speed Per Auto: 6/12/20/30% >>> 5/10/16/24%

Duelist Max Stacks: 10 >>> 12

LaserCorpsDamage: 60/150/150 >>> 65/165/200

Mascot max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/3.25/6.5/12% >>> 1.5/2.5/4.5/10%

Mecha Prime Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45% >>> 70/50%

Recon dash AI updated to better avoid crowds

Supers base Damage Increase: 20% >>> 18%

Supers bonus Damage per 3-star: 5% >>> 3%

Spellslinger Ability Power: 25/60/100/150 >>> 25/55/85/125

Spellslinger Meteor Ability Power ratio: 50/50/50/200% >>> 50/50/50/150%

Tier 1 Units

Galio Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 70/140

Galio Outta My Way! Shield: 250/300/375 >>> 200/240/280

Sylas Health: 650 >>> 700

Sylas Battle Blast Heal Amount: 130/150/170 >>> 150/170/190

Talon Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Talon OX-ian Diplomacy Damage: 160/240/360 >>> 170/250/370

Tier 2 Units

Annie max Mana nerf: 20/80 >>> 30/90

Annie Burst Shield shield: 325/400/500 >>> 300/350/425

Camille Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 180/200/225% >>> 190/200/215%

Draven Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Ezreal Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 >>> 230/345/535

Jinx Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50

Jinx Fishbones Damage: 200/300/480 >>> 225/335/525

Vi Blast Shield Sunder (Armor Shred): 40/50/70% >>> 50/50/50%

Yuumi Range: 5 >>> 4

Yuumi Prowling Projectile Damage: 255/385/600 >>> 220/330/510

Tier 3 Units

Jax Attack Damage: 50 >>> 45

Jax Adaptive Strike Damage: 110/165/285 >>> 100/150/250

Jax Adaptive Strike Damage Per Stack: 30/45/75 >>> 20/30/50

Jax Adaptive Strike Max (at full stacks) Damage: 320/480/810 >>> 240/360/600

Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed: 40/50/65% >>> 40/45/55%

Vayne Silver Bolts Attack Damage ratio: 120/120/130% >>> 130/130/140%

Vayne Silver Bolts base Damage: 18/25/40 >>> 18/25/45

Vel’koz Mana: 0/60 >>> 0/70

Vel’koz Frozen Tomb damage: 300/450/775 >>> 275/415/680

Tier 4 Units

Bel’Veth: fixed a major bug that caused her to not scale with Attack Damage granted by items properly. This is a massive buff, so we’re also making some adjustments.

Bel’Veth Attack Damage: 85 >>> 80

Bel’Veth Attack Speed Per Cast: 30% >>> 25%

Bel’Veth Endless Banquet Damage: 25/40/160 >>> 20/30/150

Miss Fortune now casts toward the largest clump of enemies

Miss Fortune now turns slightly faster when there are no more enemies in her cone

Miss Fortune Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 50/70/250 >>> 45/65/210

Sett Health: 900 >>> 1000

Sett Mecha SLAM! Channel Time: 2.5 >>> 2 sec

Sett Mecha SLAM! Max Attack Damage ratio: 280/300/600% >>> 300/320/800%

Zac Symbiotic Split current Health damage ratio: 18% >>> 25%

Zac Symbiotic Split missing Health percent heal: 20% >>> 30%

Zac Symbiotic Split passive Zac blobs spawn 100% faster when his passive is triggered

Zed Empowered Kill Mode duration: 6/6/15 >>> 7/7/7 sec

Zed Empowered Kill Mode 3rd attack base bonus Damage: 30/45/200 >>> 40/60/300

Tier 5 Units

Aphelios Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 160/160/800 >>> 150/150/1500%

Aphelios Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 200/200/800 >>> 225/225/1500%

Aphelios Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 270/270/800 >>> 300/300/2000%

Fiddlesticks max Mana buff: 90/90 >>> 66/66

Fiddlesticks Armor & Magic Resist: 60 >>> 70

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 >>> 111/166/1000

Fiddlesticks Corrupted awakening max Health threshold: 60% >>> 70%

Mordekaiser starting Mana buff: 50/150 >>> 60/150

Mordekaiser Skylines Damage: 400/600/3000 >>> 420/630/5555

Syndra Mana buff: 90/140 >>> 70/125

Urgot Undertow passive autos Attack Damage ratio: 30% >>> 40%

Urgot Undertow passive autos Attack Speed ratio: 10% >>> 20%

Urgot Undertow stun duration: 1.25/1.5/5 sec >>> 1/1.5/5 sec

Urgot Undertow Treasure Chest dredge chance: 12/15/100% >>> 15/25/100%

Urgot Undertow Treasure Chest chance for item component: 20/30/90% >>> 15/25/75%

Items

Blue Buff bonus Ability Power: 15 >>> 10

Dragon’s Claw bonus Magic Resist: 20 >>> 30 (Total 70 MR)

Giant Slayer bonus Damage to giants: 30% >>> 25%

Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp: 20% >>> 25%

Infinity Edge Bonus Attack Damage: 15% >>> 20% (Total 30%)

Demon Slayer (Radiant) bonus Attack Damage & Ability Power: 30 >>> 40

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) shield duration: 5 >>> 10 sec

Hero Augments

Lee – Flurry reworked to Cleansing Safeguard

Lee – Cleansing Safeguard: Gain a Lee Sin. His Ability costs 30 less Mana to cast. When he casts, he sheds all negative effects and heals 18% of his missing Health.

Ashe – Laser Focus bonus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 45%

Gangplank – Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 75% >>> 90%

Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus Ability Power per cast: 25 >>> 20

Lulu – Foster Growth bonus Ability Power for allies holding items: 35 >>> 40

Lux – Illuminating Singularity second cast Damage increase: 180% >>> 150%

Lux – Lucent Barrier Health shield: 400 >>> 350

Lux – Lucent Barrier Ability Power: 40 >>> 35

Renekton – Reign of Anger bonus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 60%

Sylas – Kingslayer bonus max Health: 20% >>> 30%

Wukong – Re-Energize team Mana restore: 75% >>> 60%

Annie – Reflector Shield damage proc internal cooldown: 0.5 sec >>> 0.2 sec

Ezreal – Rising Spell Force bonus Attack Speed & Ability Power: 25% >>> 20%

Ezreal – Raider’s Spoils Gold: 1 >>> 0 (Note: The tooltip will say 0g until 13.2 due to our translation lock times)

Vi – Boxing Lessons Health: 200 >>> 180

Yasuo – Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 66% >>> 50%

Yuumi – Predatory Precision bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 5

Alistar – Behemoth Bonus Health: 300 >>> 450

Alistar – Smash! Mana regen: 10 >>> 15

Cho’gath – Cosmic Barrier Magic Resist: 40 >>> 35

Rammus – Spiked Shell Armor damage ratio: 180% >>> 150%

Rammus – Armored-dillo Armor: 40 >>> 35

Sona – Power Grid Bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 10

Vayne – Spread Shot extra shot Damage: 50% >>> 75%

Vel’koz – Frozen Tundra Chill duration: 6 >>> 8 sec

Aurelion Sol – Impact Velocity Stun duration: 2 >>> 1.75 sec

Bel’Veth – Voidmother Voidling Health Percent: 75% >>> 60%

Samira – Daredevil Attack Speed per 10 missing Tactician Health: 4.5% >>> 3.5%

Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Ability Power: 25 >>> 20

Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Damage to enemies above 1600 max Health: 30% >>> 20%

Taliyah – Be the Stone max Health: 60% >>> 50%

Zed – Contempt for the Weak team Attack Speed: 9% >>> 7%

Aphelios – Locked and Loaded bonus Attack Damage: 15% >>> 10%

Aphelios – Locked and Loaded Attack Damage per 5 sec: 10% >>> 5%

Aphelios – Armor Piercing Rounds Armor Sunder: 10% >>> 20%

Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories Health gained per ally death: 200 >>> 350

Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 10

Syndra – Empowered Reserves bonus Ability Power per champion on the bench: 6 >>> 5

Augments

Blue Battery has been disabled

Built Different I has been disabled

Double Trouble I has been disabled

Pandora’s Items has been disabled

Built Different II Health: 250/275/300/350 >>> 175/225/275/325

Built Different III Health: 300/350/400/450 >>> 225/300/375/450

Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 35 >>> 30

Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 45 >>> 40

Electrocharge I Damage: 35/55/70/90 >>> 30/50/70/90

Electrocharge II Damage: 60/80/100/120 >>> 50/70/90/110

Electrocharge III Damage: 105/140/175/210 >>> 95/125/155/185

High Roller Gold: 6 >>> 3

Jeweled Lotus bonus Crit Chance: 25% >>> 20%

Luden’s Echo I Damage: 35/55/70/90 >>> 35/50/65/80

Luden’s Echo II Damage: 50/80/110/140 >>> 50/70/90/110

Luden’s Echo III Damage: 80/125/170/215 >>> 80/115/150/185

Think Fast Gold: 8 >>> 3

Thrill of the Hunt I Heal: 300 >>> 350

Trade Sector+ Gold: 12 >>> 10

Small Changes

Traits

Anima Squad Attack Damage & Ability Power: 10/30/50 >>> 10/30/55

Ox Force max Attack Speed: 30/70/140/250 >>> 30/80/150/300%

Renegade bonus Damage: 40/80% >>> 40/70%

Tier 1 Units

Ashe Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 0/50

Blitzcrank Static Defense damage reduction: 45/55/65% >>> 55/60/65%

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 190/285/425 >>> 200/300/450

Poppy Buckler Toss shield: 250/300/375 >>> 300/350/425

Tier 3 Units

Cho’gath Cosmic Bellow Magic Resist ratio: 150/200/250 >>> 150/190/240%

LeBlanc Sigil of Malice Damage: 80/100/130 >>> 85/105/130

Nilah Apotheosis Heal: 275/325/400 >>> 250/300/350

Rammus Sand Slam Armor ratio: 130/175/225% >>> 150/175/205%

Senna Piercing Darkness Attack Damage ratio: 170/180/190% >>> 175/185/190%

Senna Piercing Darkness base Damage: 45/65/120 >>> 45/65/125

Tier 4 Units

Aurelion Sol Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/450 >>> 135/200/400

Samira Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1000 >>> 500/525/1500%

Soraka Starcall empowered 3rd cast stars: 3/3/5 >>> 3/3/4

Soraka Starcall self max Heal: 10% >>> 8%

Viego Health: 900 >>> 950

Viego Heartbreaker: 250/375/850 >>> 260/390/850

Tier 5 Units

Nunu & Willump Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 135/205/2000 >>> 125/190/2000

Game Modes and Bug Fixes

Changes to Hyper Roll and Bug Fixes can be found on the official and full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes.