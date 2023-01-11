Read along for the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes. This is the first update to Monsters Attack, and comes with a new game mode and the Lunar Gala Event.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes
Lunar Gala Event
A day after Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 goes live until the start of patch 13.3 on February 9th, the Lunar Gala event will be available. There is a new game mode called Fortune’s Favor, and you can claim event-exclusive Tacticians and Arena. You can view the related cosmetics on the full TFT Patch 13.1 Notes.
“The Lunar Gala is an interactive hub where you’ll help Chibi Panda Annie prepare for a party at the House of the Golden Rabbit—but the notorious party-pooper, Aurelion Sol, won’t make it easy for you. Win Aurelion Sol over through the power of friendship, or give him the cold shoulder in hopes that he rage quits the party by completing 15 missions that’ll reward you with a grand total of 1 Emote, 1600 Pass XP, 100 Star Shards, and 1 Egg that contains any of our Lunar Revel themed Little Legends.”
Fortune’s Favor
- The first shared carousel (draft) will offer either all 5-cost champions, or all 4-cost champions
- Golden Bun Bun will visit your arena, dropping loot orbs every stage (starting with 3 orbs at stage 1, and building up to 7 orbs by the time you hit stage 5)
- Golden Bun Bun loot orbs can drop things like Ornn (Forge) Items, Tactician’s Crown, Item Removers, Gold, Training Dummies, Tome of Traits, Champions, and more
- Loot orbs will vary in power from game to game and stage to stage, all players will be given the same power level of loot orbs each offering
- After first dropping below 50 Tactician Health, the Golden Bun Bun will hop on your board to gift you a Golden Orb which will contain some serious loot to boot, and not a hare too late!
- Available to play until patch 13.3 goes live!
System Changes
Augment Distribution
- Hero Augment armories that appear on round 4-2 now have a 5% chance to be all 5-cost units.
- Silver Augment in a game: 52% >>> 37%
- Gold Augment in a game: 71% >>> 92%
- Prismatic Augment in a game: 35% >>> 20%
- Hero Augment in a game: 95% >>> 92%
- Hero/Prismatic/Silver >>> Hero/Prismatic/Gold
- Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic >>> Prismatic/Hero/Gold
- Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero >>> Gold/Prismatic/Hero
Krugs
- Krugs will now drop at least 2 item components.
Carousel Adjustments
- The 3x Tear of the Goddess /3x Sparring Gloves /3x Random Components carousel has been changed to 3x Tears /3x Gloves /3x Giant’s Belts
Champion Star Level Spell Scaling
- 3-star two cost champions spell scaling: 60% >>> 55%
- 3-star three cost champions spell scaling: 75% >>> 65%
- Annie 3 Burst Shield Damage: 335 >>> 325
- Draven 3 Whirling Death Damage: 175 >>> 150
- Fiora 3 En Garde! Attack Damage ratio: 250% >>> 235%
- Malphite 3 Ground Slam Damage: 335 >>> 325
- Rell 3 Iron Bond Damage: 335 >>> 325
- Sivir 3 Pizza Delivery Attack Damage ratio: 425% >>> 410%
- Yasuo 3 Steel Tempest Damage: 500 >>> 485
- Alistar 3 Pulverize Damage: 375 >>> 350
- Kai’Sa 3 Starcharged Damage: 385 >>> 370
- Nilah 3 Apotheosis start & end Damage: 235 >>> 225
- Riven 3 Bunny Blade Damage: 235 >>> 225
- Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (1st cast, damage only) Damage: 450 >>> 430
- Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (3rd cast, stun) Damage: 315 >>> 300
- Zoe 3 Trouble Bubble Damage: 1000 >>> 925
Large Changes
- Ace Execution Threshold: 12/30% >>> 15/30%
- ADMIN 6 piece bonus: +80% >>> +100%
- ADMIN “On Kill” cause has been re-enabled
- On Kill, champion (can be any on team) gains permanent Health: 20
- On Kill, champion gains Attack Damage: 25%
- On Kill, champion gains Ability Power: 25
- On Kill, champion gains Attack Speed: 25%
- On Kill, champion gains Mana: 20
- On Kill, champion heals: 350
- On Kill, champion has a chance to drop gold: 50%
- When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain permanent Health: 50 >>> 60
- When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain Attack Damage: 75 >>> 80
- When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain Ability Power: 75 >>> 80
- When ADMIN drops below 40% Health gain gain Attack Speed: 75 >>> 80
- On Ally Death, ADMIN champions gain Ability Power: 18 >>> 20
- On Ally Death, ADMIN champions gain Mana: 30 >>> 40
- On Ally Death, ADMIN champions heal: 250 >>> 350
- On Ally Death, ADMIN champions chance to Drop Gold: 33% >>> 40%
- On Spell Cast, ADMIN champions heal: 150 >>> 200
- On Combat Start, ADMIN champions gain Attack Damage: 60 >>> 50
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 20 >>> 15
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains Ability Power: 30 >>> 25
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains AD: 30 >>> 25
- On Combat Start, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 20% >>> 25%
- Every 5 seconds, ADMIN champion chance to Drop Gold: 20% >>> 25%
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 7 >>> 5
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains Attack Speed: 10% >>> 12%
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 10% >>> 12%
- Brawler max Health Bonus: 20/40/70/111% >>> 20/40/65/90%
- Duelist Attack Speed Per Auto: 6/12/20/30% >>> 5/10/16/24%
- Duelist Max Stacks: 10 >>> 12
- LaserCorpsDamage: 60/150/150 >>> 65/165/200
- Mascot max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/3.25/6.5/12% >>> 1.5/2.5/4.5/10%
- Mecha Prime Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45% >>> 70/50%
- Recon dash AI updated to better avoid crowds
- Supers base Damage Increase: 20% >>> 18%
- Supers bonus Damage per 3-star: 5% >>> 3%
- Spellslinger Ability Power: 25/60/100/150 >>> 25/55/85/125
- Spellslinger Meteor Ability Power ratio: 50/50/50/200% >>> 50/50/50/150%
Tier 1 Units
- Galio Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 70/140
- Galio Outta My Way! Shield: 250/300/375 >>> 200/240/280
- Sylas Health: 650 >>> 700
- Sylas Battle Blast Heal Amount: 130/150/170 >>> 150/170/190
- Talon Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7
- Talon OX-ian Diplomacy Damage: 160/240/360 >>> 170/250/370
Tier 2 Units
- Annie max Mana nerf: 20/80 >>> 30/90
- Annie Burst Shield shield: 325/400/500 >>> 300/350/425
- Camille Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 180/200/225% >>> 190/200/215%
- Draven Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75
- Ezreal Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 >>> 230/345/535
- Jinx Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50
- Jinx Fishbones Damage: 200/300/480 >>> 225/335/525
- Vi Blast Shield Sunder (Armor Shred): 40/50/70% >>> 50/50/50%
- Yuumi Range: 5 >>> 4
- Yuumi Prowling Projectile Damage: 255/385/600 >>> 220/330/510
Tier 3 Units
- Jax Attack Damage: 50 >>> 45
- Jax Adaptive Strike Damage: 110/165/285 >>> 100/150/250
- Jax Adaptive Strike Damage Per Stack: 30/45/75 >>> 20/30/50
- Jax Adaptive Strike Max (at full stacks) Damage: 320/480/810 >>> 240/360/600
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed: 40/50/65% >>> 40/45/55%
- Vayne Silver Bolts Attack Damage ratio: 120/120/130% >>> 130/130/140%
- Vayne Silver Bolts base Damage: 18/25/40 >>> 18/25/45
- Vel’koz Mana: 0/60 >>> 0/70
- Vel’koz Frozen Tomb damage: 300/450/775 >>> 275/415/680
Tier 4 Units
- Bel’Veth: fixed a major bug that caused her to not scale with Attack Damage granted by items properly. This is a massive buff, so we’re also making some adjustments.
- Bel’Veth Attack Damage: 85 >>> 80
- Bel’Veth Attack Speed Per Cast: 30% >>> 25%
- Bel’Veth Endless Banquet Damage: 25/40/160 >>> 20/30/150
- Miss Fortune now casts toward the largest clump of enemies
- Miss Fortune now turns slightly faster when there are no more enemies in her cone
- Miss Fortune Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 50/70/250 >>> 45/65/210
- Sett Health: 900 >>> 1000
- Sett Mecha SLAM! Channel Time: 2.5 >>> 2 sec
- Sett Mecha SLAM! Max Attack Damage ratio: 280/300/600% >>> 300/320/800%
- Zac Symbiotic Split current Health damage ratio: 18% >>> 25%
- Zac Symbiotic Split missing Health percent heal: 20% >>> 30%
- Zac Symbiotic Split passive Zac blobs spawn 100% faster when his passive is triggered
- Zed Empowered Kill Mode duration: 6/6/15 >>> 7/7/7 sec
- Zed Empowered Kill Mode 3rd attack base bonus Damage: 30/45/200 >>> 40/60/300
Tier 5 Units
- Aphelios Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 160/160/800 >>> 150/150/1500%
- Aphelios Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 200/200/800 >>> 225/225/1500%
- Aphelios Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 270/270/800 >>> 300/300/2000%
- Fiddlesticks max Mana buff: 90/90 >>> 66/66
- Fiddlesticks Armor & Magic Resist: 60 >>> 70
- Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 >>> 111/166/1000
- Fiddlesticks Corrupted awakening max Health threshold: 60% >>> 70%
- Mordekaiser starting Mana buff: 50/150 >>> 60/150
- Mordekaiser Skylines Damage: 400/600/3000 >>> 420/630/5555
- Syndra Mana buff: 90/140 >>> 70/125
- Urgot Undertow passive autos Attack Damage ratio: 30% >>> 40%
- Urgot Undertow passive autos Attack Speed ratio: 10% >>> 20%
- Urgot Undertow stun duration: 1.25/1.5/5 sec >>> 1/1.5/5 sec
- Urgot Undertow Treasure Chest dredge chance: 12/15/100% >>> 15/25/100%
- Urgot Undertow Treasure Chest chance for item component: 20/30/90% >>> 15/25/75%
Items
- Blue Buff bonus Ability Power: 15 >>> 10
- Dragon’s Claw bonus Magic Resist: 20 >>> 30 (Total 70 MR)
- Giant Slayer bonus Damage to giants: 30% >>> 25%
- Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp: 20% >>> 25%
- Infinity Edge Bonus Attack Damage: 15% >>> 20% (Total 30%)
- Demon Slayer (Radiant) bonus Attack Damage & Ability Power: 30 >>> 40
- Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) shield duration: 5 >>> 10 sec
Hero Augments
- Lee – Flurry reworked to Cleansing Safeguard
- Lee – Cleansing Safeguard: Gain a Lee Sin. His Ability costs 30 less Mana to cast. When he casts, he sheds all negative effects and heals 18% of his missing Health.
- Ashe – Laser Focus bonus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 45%
- Gangplank – Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 75% >>> 90%
- Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus Ability Power per cast: 25 >>> 20
- Lulu – Foster Growth bonus Ability Power for allies holding items: 35 >>> 40
- Lux – Illuminating Singularity second cast Damage increase: 180% >>> 150%
- Lux – Lucent Barrier Health shield: 400 >>> 350
- Lux – Lucent Barrier Ability Power: 40 >>> 35
- Renekton – Reign of Anger bonus Attack Speed: 40% >>> 60%
- Sylas – Kingslayer bonus max Health: 20% >>> 30%
- Wukong – Re-Energize team Mana restore: 75% >>> 60%
- Annie – Reflector Shield damage proc internal cooldown: 0.5 sec >>> 0.2 sec
- Ezreal – Rising Spell Force bonus Attack Speed & Ability Power: 25% >>> 20%
- Ezreal – Raider’s Spoils Gold: 1 >>> 0 (Note: The tooltip will say 0g until 13.2 due to our translation lock times)
- Vi – Boxing Lessons Health: 200 >>> 180
- Yasuo – Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 66% >>> 50%
- Yuumi – Predatory Precision bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 5
- Alistar – Behemoth Bonus Health: 300 >>> 450
- Alistar – Smash! Mana regen: 10 >>> 15
- Cho’gath – Cosmic Barrier Magic Resist: 40 >>> 35
- Rammus – Spiked Shell Armor damage ratio: 180% >>> 150%
- Rammus – Armored-dillo Armor: 40 >>> 35
- Sona – Power Grid Bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 10
- Vayne – Spread Shot extra shot Damage: 50% >>> 75%
- Vel’koz – Frozen Tundra Chill duration: 6 >>> 8 sec
- Aurelion Sol – Impact Velocity Stun duration: 2 >>> 1.75 sec
- Bel’Veth – Voidmother Voidling Health Percent: 75% >>> 60%
- Samira – Daredevil Attack Speed per 10 missing Tactician Health: 4.5% >>> 3.5%
- Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Ability Power: 25 >>> 20
- Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Damage to enemies above 1600 max Health: 30% >>> 20%
- Taliyah – Be the Stone max Health: 60% >>> 50%
- Zed – Contempt for the Weak team Attack Speed: 9% >>> 7%
- Aphelios – Locked and Loaded bonus Attack Damage: 15% >>> 10%
- Aphelios – Locked and Loaded Attack Damage per 5 sec: 10% >>> 5%
- Aphelios – Armor Piercing Rounds Armor Sunder: 10% >>> 20%
- Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories Health gained per ally death: 200 >>> 350
- Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 10
- Syndra – Empowered Reserves bonus Ability Power per champion on the bench: 6 >>> 5
Augments
- Blue Battery has been disabled
- Built Different I has been disabled
- Double Trouble I has been disabled
- Pandora’s Items has been disabled
- Built Different II Health: 250/275/300/350 >>> 175/225/275/325
- Built Different III Health: 300/350/400/450 >>> 225/300/375/450
- Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 35 >>> 30
- Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 45 >>> 40
- Electrocharge I Damage: 35/55/70/90 >>> 30/50/70/90
- Electrocharge II Damage: 60/80/100/120 >>> 50/70/90/110
- Electrocharge III Damage: 105/140/175/210 >>> 95/125/155/185
- High Roller Gold: 6 >>> 3
- Jeweled Lotus bonus Crit Chance: 25% >>> 20%
- Luden’s Echo I Damage: 35/55/70/90 >>> 35/50/65/80
- Luden’s Echo II Damage: 50/80/110/140 >>> 50/70/90/110
- Luden’s Echo III Damage: 80/125/170/215 >>> 80/115/150/185
- Think Fast Gold: 8 >>> 3
- Thrill of the Hunt I Heal: 300 >>> 350
- Trade Sector+ Gold: 12 >>> 10
Small Changes
Traits
- Anima Squad Attack Damage & Ability Power: 10/30/50 >>> 10/30/55
- Ox Force max Attack Speed: 30/70/140/250 >>> 30/80/150/300%
- Renegade bonus Damage: 40/80% >>> 40/70%
Tier 1 Units
- Ashe Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 0/50
- Blitzcrank Static Defense damage reduction: 45/55/65% >>> 55/60/65%
- Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 190/285/425 >>> 200/300/450
- Poppy Buckler Toss shield: 250/300/375 >>> 300/350/425
Tier 3 Units
- Cho’gath Cosmic Bellow Magic Resist ratio: 150/200/250 >>> 150/190/240%
- LeBlanc Sigil of Malice Damage: 80/100/130 >>> 85/105/130
- Nilah Apotheosis Heal: 275/325/400 >>> 250/300/350
- Rammus Sand Slam Armor ratio: 130/175/225% >>> 150/175/205%
- Senna Piercing Darkness Attack Damage ratio: 170/180/190% >>> 175/185/190%
- Senna Piercing Darkness base Damage: 45/65/120 >>> 45/65/125
Tier 4 Units
- Aurelion Sol Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/450 >>> 135/200/400
- Samira Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1000 >>> 500/525/1500%
- Soraka Starcall empowered 3rd cast stars: 3/3/5 >>> 3/3/4
- Soraka Starcall self max Heal: 10% >>> 8%
- Viego Health: 900 >>> 950
- Viego Heartbreaker: 250/375/850 >>> 260/390/850
Tier 5 Units
- Nunu & Willump Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 135/205/2000 >>> 125/190/2000
Game Modes and Bug Fixes
Changes to Hyper Roll and Bug Fixes can be found on the official and full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1 Notes.