Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.8 is coming and there are a lot of major changes, especially the mechanics of two popular traits Ox Force and Hacker. There are also some buffs and nerfs on units and hero augments to further balance the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.8 of Teamfight Tactics.

The mid-set update of Set 8, entitled Glitched Out, has proven to be a fun set to play with some new units added and their own hero augments. Now there are some units and traits that are too powerful or too weak to play, which is why Patch 13.8 will be a massive patch to change up the meta entirely.

TFT Patch 13.8 will go live along with the main League of Legends Patch on April 19, 2023 so be prepared for the massive changes.

Here is the full list of Patch 13.8 of TFT

TFT Patch 13.8 notes

Hacker comps with units like Pyke have been wreaking havoc in TFT

Traits

Hacker

Hacker Omnivamp: 30/40/50% >>> 10/20/40%

Hacker Rider Omnivamp: 10/20/30% >>> 0/15/30%

Hackers now target the closest enemy rather than preferring the back row

Heart

AP per cast: 4/7/10 >>> 4/7/11

InfiniTeam

Damage and HP per alternate version: 50/60/95% >>> 50/55/85%

Ox Force

Ox Force Armor and MR: 10/40/90 >>> 5/35/75

Reworked trait bonus: Once per combat, when Ox Force units would drop below one HP they instead shield themselves for 50% of their max health for 1.5 seconds.

Underground

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tome of Traits will no longer drop from Heist 4 or higher

Ace

Now requires damage to execute

Units: Tier 1

Blitzcrank Static Defenses Damage Reduction: 55/60/65% >>> 50/52/55%

Gangplank Armor & MR: 30 >>> 35

Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 230/345/515 >>> 240/360/540

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 45/70/105 >>> 40/60/90

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 220/330/500 >>> 230/345/520

Nasus HP: 650 >>> 700

Nasus Armor & MR: 40 >>> 45

Nasus Bonk! AD ratio: 200% >>> 225%

Kayle: Starfire Spellblade cast no longer locks her out of attacking for a brief period.

Units: Tier 2

Jinx AD: 50 >>> 55

Jinx max Mana buff: 20/80 >>> 0/65

Units: Tier 3

Gnar AD: 65 >>> 60

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/375 >>> 135/205/335

Rammus Sand Slam Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 sec

Shen Stand United duration: 3.5/4/5 sec >>> 4/4/4 sec

Shen Stand United Damage Reduction: 45/50/55% >>> 40/45/50%

Units: Tier 4

Bel’Veth Endless Banquet bonus Attack Speed per cast: 25% >>> 30%

Hero Augments

Lucian – Enchanted Ammunition AP per auto: 2 >>> 1

Pantheon – The Best Offense AP: 50 >>> 40

Pantheon – Chronic Hallucinations Damage Reduction: 70% >>> 60%

Renekton – Reign of Anger AS per missing 100 HP: 4% >>> 5%

Wukong – Cyclone AP: 10 >>> 18

Ezreal – Rising Spell Force: Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.

Lee Sin – Cleansing Safeguard Missing HP Heal: 10% >>> 15%

LeBlanc – Mirror Image Clone HP: 75% >>> 99%

Rammus – Amored-dillo Armor: 35 >>> 40

Shen – Recursion Matrix Base Damage Reduction: 8% >>> 7%

Vayne – Spread Shot nearby enemy Damage: 50% >>> 44%

Vex – Joy Siphon Ally Healing: 22% >>> 30%

Ekko – Destructive Resonance Range: 2 >>> 3 Hexes

Ekko – Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 250% >>> 200%

Leona – Perfected Solar Flare Mana Reduction & AP: 30 >>> 40

Urgot – Rising Tide Bonus AS: 40% >>> 50%

Augments

Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 10% >>> 12%

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.