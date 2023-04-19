Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.8 is coming and there are a lot of major changes, especially the mechanics of two popular traits Ox Force and Hacker. There are also some buffs and nerfs on units and hero augments to further balance the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.8 of Teamfight Tactics.
The mid-set update of Set 8, entitled Glitched Out, has proven to be a fun set to play with some new units added and their own hero augments. Now there are some units and traits that are too powerful or too weak to play, which is why Patch 13.8 will be a massive patch to change up the meta entirely.
TFT Patch 13.8 will go live along with the main League of Legends Patch on April 19, 2023 so be prepared for the massive changes.
Here is the full list of Patch 13.8 of TFT
TFT Patch 13.8 notes
Traits
Hacker
- Hacker Omnivamp: 30/40/50% >>> 10/20/40%
- Hacker Rider Omnivamp: 10/20/30% >>> 0/15/30%
- Hackers now target the closest enemy rather than preferring the back row
Heart
- AP per cast: 4/7/10 >>> 4/7/11
InfiniTeam
- Damage and HP per alternate version: 50/60/95% >>> 50/55/85%
Ox Force
- Ox Force Armor and MR: 10/40/90 >>> 5/35/75
- Reworked trait bonus: Once per combat, when Ox Force units would drop below one HP they instead shield themselves for 50% of their max health for 1.5 seconds.
Underground
- Tome of Traits will no longer drop from Heist 4 or higher
Ace
- Now requires damage to execute
Units: Tier 1
- Blitzcrank Static Defenses Damage Reduction: 55/60/65% >>> 50/52/55%
- Gangplank Armor & MR: 30 >>> 35
- Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 230/345/515 >>> 240/360/540
- Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 45/70/105 >>> 40/60/90
- Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 220/330/500 >>> 230/345/520
- Nasus HP: 650 >>> 700
- Nasus Armor & MR: 40 >>> 45
- Nasus Bonk! AD ratio: 200% >>> 225%
- Kayle: Starfire Spellblade cast no longer locks her out of attacking for a brief period.
Units: Tier 2
- Jinx AD: 50 >>> 55
- Jinx max Mana buff: 20/80 >>> 0/65
Units: Tier 3
- Gnar AD: 65 >>> 60
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/375 >>> 135/205/335
- Rammus Sand Slam Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 sec
- Shen Stand United duration: 3.5/4/5 sec >>> 4/4/4 sec
- Shen Stand United Damage Reduction: 45/50/55% >>> 40/45/50%
Units: Tier 4
- Bel’Veth Endless Banquet bonus Attack Speed per cast: 25% >>> 30%
Hero Augments
- Lucian – Enchanted Ammunition AP per auto: 2 >>> 1
- Pantheon – The Best Offense AP: 50 >>> 40
- Pantheon – Chronic Hallucinations Damage Reduction: 70% >>> 60%
- Renekton – Reign of Anger AS per missing 100 HP: 4% >>> 5%
- Wukong – Cyclone AP: 10 >>> 18
- Ezreal – Rising Spell Force: Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.
- Lee Sin – Cleansing Safeguard Missing HP Heal: 10% >>> 15%
- LeBlanc – Mirror Image Clone HP: 75% >>> 99%
- Rammus – Amored-dillo Armor: 35 >>> 40
- Shen – Recursion Matrix Base Damage Reduction: 8% >>> 7%
- Vayne – Spread Shot nearby enemy Damage: 50% >>> 44%
- Vex – Joy Siphon Ally Healing: 22% >>> 30%
- Ekko – Destructive Resonance Range: 2 >>> 3 Hexes
- Ekko – Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 250% >>> 200%
- Leona – Perfected Solar Flare Mana Reduction & AP: 30 >>> 40
- Urgot – Rising Tide Bonus AS: 40% >>> 50%
Augments
- Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 10% >>> 12%
