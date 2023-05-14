Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

A Tears of the Kingdom mod will allow you to play the game at 60 FPS, but the caveat entails that not everyone can play it this way.

Tears of the Kingdom is probably the best game ever made, but even Nintendo’s most ambitious title ever made isn’t safe from performance issues. Breath of the Wild was released early on the Switch’s life cycle, but it already pushed the system to the limits. Now, Nintendo made a game that expands upon said title, and it’s already a miracle that it can run on ten-year-old hardware.

Now, the game is hard-locked at 30 FPS, so when the game does experience slowdowns, Tears of the Kingdom could dip to as low as 15 to 10 FPS, which definitely takes players out of the immersion and negatively affect the player’s experience with the game.

Thankfully, modders are already hard at work in producing Tears of the Kingdom 60 FPS mods that will theoretically increase the game’s framerate to more manageable levels. However, even these mods don’t completely eliminate the issue, as there are still some caveats on how these mods apply to the game.

First of all, since we’re talking about mods, this is of course only applicable to Tears of the Kingdom ROMs running on emulators. It’s not overly surprising that mods for the game are already being passed around now given how Tears of the Kingdom ROMs have been dumped several days prior to the official release, much to Nintendo’s chagrin. But this also means that fans will also have to dump their ROMs in a legal way and have that ROM run on any of the third-party emulators available on PC. This means that to those who are stuck playing with just the Switch, there’s no other solution than to soldier on and endure the low frame rates of Tears of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, there is also a big caveat on having these Tears of the Kingdom mods work as intended on PC emulators. While these mods attempt to unlock the game’s FPS to a higher limit and attempt to use a computer’s stronger infrastructure to maintain that FPS, the game itself isn’t intended to be played at 60 FPS, as many of the game’s physics are programmed and coded to perform with the game running on 30 FPS in mind. So, even when playing at 60 FPS with these mods, there are still some occasions where the game would feel sluggish or things not animating in the way you’d expect them. Cutscenes as well are affected, as they are also meant to be played at 30 FPS, and forcing the game to run at 60 FPS means that these cutscenes will run at twice the speed.

This is exactly why it’s important for Nintendo to quickly lay down its plans for its future consoles as much as possible. While Tears of the Kingdom has already sold millions of copies just within its first weekend, many would still be willing to purchase the game all over again if ever it launches alongside an updated Nintendo Switch console or whatever next-generation console Nintendo releases next. Tears of the Kingdom is too good of a game to be limited by the hardware it runs on, so a definitive edition should be released sometime down the line so that the game can be played smoothly, as it should be.