The Calgary Flames enter this NHL offseason with a new general manager in Craig Conroy. Calgary's former player-turned-executive is already drawing interesting praise from agents around the league.

One agent spoke about Conroy to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Friday. When speaking of the likeability of the Flames GM, the agent drew upon a widely acclaimed TV show to make his point.

“He’s the Ted Lasso of NHL GMs,” the agent told LeBrun on Friday. Calgary is certainly hoping Conroy's personality translates to success in building a competitive on-ice product.

LeBrun noted that Conroy's personality may play a key role in convincing players to stick around. Particularly those players who are set to be free agents at the end of next season.

One player LeBrun mentioned in his piece is defenseman Noah Hanifin. Teams around the league have called Calgary about Hanifin, but now the situation appears likely to result in a trade.

However, Hanifin is far from the only player Calgary's first-time GM needs to convince. Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Tyler Toffoli are among those who are set to be free agents next summer.

The Flames missed the playoffs this past season and cleaned house as a result. Calgary allowed Brad Treliving to leave for the Toronto Maple Leafs. And they fired head coach Darryl Sutter, replacing him with Ryan Huska.

This offseason gives the Flames a chance to return to the postseason once again. The team may not look exactly the same, but the pieces are in place for another run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Can Conroy's likable and positive demeanor help the Flames become successful on the ice? Only time will tell if he can rally his team much like Ted Lasso did in his show.