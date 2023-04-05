During the fourth episode of Ted Lasso Season 3, they pay homage to the late soccer journalist Grant Wahl in a couple of ways. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the popular Apple TV+ series, has spoken about these tributes to the journalist.

In the newly-released episode, Coach Beard holds a copy of Wahl’s book, The Beckham Experiment. However, it wasn’t always planned as a tribute. Initially, this easter egg was meant as a nod to the journalist, but after the tragic events of the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year where Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm, this became more than just a subtle nod to him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hunt talked about including Wahl’s book in the fourth episode: “When we knew we were going to have the storyline of Trent embedded with the team, we thought about reporters who’ve done that — John Feinstein came to mind [for his book A Season on the Brink, about Indiana University’s basketball program], and Grant as well. Specifically, because Grant’s book is about football but also about the arrival of a superstar and the change of a culture with David Beckham, we went to him right away.”

As it turns out, Wahl was a bigger part of Ted Lasso than he might’ve imagined. Hunt detailed how the writers of the series sent Wahl some questions in hopes he could provide some answers but got a lot more in return. “In what I now know to be his typical generosity with his time, he wrote very long, very detailed, very valuable answers to all our questions. He was hugely helpful.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition, the creators of Ted Lasso paid tribute to Grant Wahl once again with a title card dedicated to him at the end of the episode.

The first four episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Episode 5 premieres on April 5.