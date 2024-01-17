Ted Season 2 will ultimately depend on the fan interest, says Seth MacFarlane.

A potential Ted Season 2 is up to fans, says Seth MacFarlane. The creator recently discussed the chances of his prequel series getting a second season on Peacock.

A fan decision

Speaking to TheWrap, MacFarlane says a second season depends on “audience appetite.” This sounds like it's due to the sequel film not performing as well as its predecessor. The first film made more than $550 million at the box office while the sequel made just $217 million.

“I think we felt after Ted 2 that maybe the appetite for Ted in that forum was not as ravenous as it was after the first movie. So I don't know, there would have to be a reason to do it,” the Family Guy creator revealed. “There has to be an audience for something like this. You don't want to just keep rehashing the same character if no one's watching. I guess there's a lot of that today anyway, but it's not really our first order of business, there really has to be an appetite.”

However, showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family) seem even more open to the idea of more seasons.

“We're certainly open to it. I think there's a ton more stories to explore. I mean, we have this teenage, going into early 20s young man that is going through all these experiences and also has his family around him,” Walsh said. “We've told, what, seven stories so far? There's plenty of room to explore and we'd love to explore it.”

Corrigan added on by talking about exploring more of high school and/or college for John Bennett (Max Burkholder).

“This season is the junior year of high school. You can easily see [his] senior year of high school or the beginnings of college, or what that looks like if it is college or not,” Corrigan said. “I think it'd be great to explore that.”

At the same point, making this first season was a “lengthy process” and “taxing.” We'll see what they end up doing.

Ted is a prequel to the popular films from Seth MacFarlane. It follows a young John Bennett as he navigates his junior year of high school.