Teddie is the Star Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Teddie Social Link

The Teddie Social Link automatically starts June 24th and levels up during certain points in the story. Dialogue options are still present but none of them will grant points.

Maxing his Social Link unlocks the fusion of Helel.

Teddie Availability

Since Teddie’s Social Link advances automatically, Teddie does not have a need for a set schedule.

Teddie Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Auto-Rakukaja Automatic Rakukaja at the start of battle.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Recarm Revives 1 ally with 50% HP.

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Marakunda Decreases all foes’ Defense for 3 turns.

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Samarecarm Revives 1 ally with full HP.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona. Persona Skill learned: Evade Elec Triples evasion rate against Elec attacks.



Teddie Dialogue Answers Guide

Rank 1 (June 24th)

“Soon, I won’t be useful at all. Then I’ll get thrown away…” That’s not true. 0 Maybe. 0 Try harder. 0

“There’s a lot of things I don’t understand…” No need to rush it. 0 We’ll figure it out. 0 I’ve got your back. 0



Rank 2 (after completing Marukyu Striptease)

“Just kick back and wait for my wonderful comeback! Peace out!” I’ll see you later. 0 Good luck. 0



Rank 3 (July 26th)

“What’re we gonna do!?” We’re going in. 0 We need a plan first. 0



Rank 4 (after completing Void Quest)

“So I should go back over there…” I forgot all about that. 0 Don’t worry about it. 0

“B-But… a promise is a promise… It’s not good to break them…” It’ll be lonely without you. 0 You promised Nanako… 0 Don’t go, Teddie! 0



Rank 5 (September 8th)

Ms. Kashiwagi: “What’s the matter? …Oh? What’s this giant teddy bear?” A souvenir. 0 A bear-shaped backpack. 0 I made it today in class. 0



Rank 6 (October 7th)

“After all that, they found out nothing about me… I wonder what I really am…” There’s always next time. 0 We’ll find out together. 0



Rank 7 (October 11th)

“Am I really a king?” Maybe so. 0 Probably not. 0



Rank 8 (October 30th)

“We’ll all face the same way and wash each other’s backs, and we’re gonna sing songs while looking at Mt. Fuji, right?” That’s a bath house. 0 Um… probably not. 0 I can’t wait either. 0



Rank 9 (December 5th)

Naoto: “This wouldn’t have happened…!” Don’t blame yourselves. 0 It’s no one’s fault. 0 No use saying that now. 0

“Nana-chan… She’ll get better, right…?” Of course she will. 0 Just believe in her. 0 I don’t know. 0



Rank MAX (after completing Heaven)