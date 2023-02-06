Teddie is the Star Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.
Beware for slight spoilers!
Teddie Social Link
The Teddie Social Link automatically starts June 24th and levels up during certain points in the story. Dialogue options are still present but none of them will grant points.
Maxing his Social Link unlocks the fusion of Helel.
Teddie Availability
Since Teddie’s Social Link advances automatically, Teddie does not have a need for a set schedule.
Teddie Social Link Skills
- Rank 1 – Assist
- Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.
- Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Auto-Rakukaja
- Automatic Rakukaja at the start of battle.
- Rank 3 – Follow Up
- Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.
- Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Recarm
- Revives 1 ally with 50% HP.
- Rank 5 – Recover
- Can now cure severe ailments during battle.
- Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Marakunda
- Decreases all foes’ Defense for 3 turns.
- Rank 7 – Endure
- Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.
- Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Samarecarm
- Revives 1 ally with full HP.
- Rank 9 – Protect
- Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.
- Rank MAX – Second Awakening
- Transforms Persona.
- Persona Skill learned: Evade Elec
- Triples evasion rate against Elec attacks.
Teddie Dialogue Answers Guide
Rank 1 (June 24th)
- “Soon, I won’t be useful at all. Then I’ll get thrown away…”
- That’s not true. 0
- Maybe. 0
- Try harder. 0
- “There’s a lot of things I don’t understand…”
- No need to rush it. 0
- We’ll figure it out. 0
- I’ve got your back. 0
Rank 2 (after completing Marukyu Striptease)
- “Just kick back and wait for my wonderful comeback! Peace out!”
- I’ll see you later. 0
- Good luck. 0
Rank 3 (July 26th)
- “What’re we gonna do!?”
- We’re going in. 0
- We need a plan first. 0
Rank 4 (after completing Void Quest)
- “So I should go back over there…”
- I forgot all about that. 0
- Don’t worry about it. 0
- “B-But… a promise is a promise… It’s not good to break them…”
- It’ll be lonely without you. 0
- You promised Nanako… 0
- Don’t go, Teddie! 0
Rank 5 (September 8th)
- Ms. Kashiwagi: “What’s the matter? …Oh? What’s this giant teddy bear?”
- A souvenir. 0
- A bear-shaped backpack. 0
- I made it today in class. 0
Rank 6 (October 7th)
- “After all that, they found out nothing about me… I wonder what I really am…”
- There’s always next time. 0
- We’ll find out together. 0
Rank 7 (October 11th)
- “Am I really a king?”
- Maybe so. 0
- Probably not. 0
Rank 8 (October 30th)
- “We’ll all face the same way and wash each other’s backs, and we’re gonna sing songs while looking at Mt. Fuji, right?”
- That’s a bath house. 0
- Um… probably not. 0
- I can’t wait either. 0
Rank 9 (December 5th)
- Naoto: “This wouldn’t have happened…!”
- Don’t blame yourselves. 0
- It’s no one’s fault. 0
- No use saying that now. 0
- “Nana-chan… She’ll get better, right…?”
- Of course she will. 0
- Just believe in her. 0
- I don’t know. 0
Rank MAX (after completing Heaven)
- “Sensei? Why are you here…?”
- I don’t know. 0
- I think it’s a dream. 0
- I could ask you the same. 0
- “I was just a Shadow in that world…”
- Everyone’s worried. 0
- How’d you get here? 0
- Just a Shadow…? 0
- “Tell her I’m really sorry…”
- Nanako is alive. 0
- You saved her, Teddie. 0
- “Could this be your dream world, Sensei…?”
- Something like that. 0
- I don’t know. 0
- I could ask you the same. 0
- “What am I supposed to do now…?”
- I don’t know. 0
- Let’s move on together. 0
- You can stay here. 0