Talented Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been making waves in the NFL. Playing alongside dynamic quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins had an impressive breakout season in 2022. He finished with 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. Ranked as the WR14 in PPR fantasy rankings and 36th overall, fantasy football players are eager to know if he can replicate or even improve his performance in the upcoming 2023 season. Let's delve into the reasons why Higgins could be a smart pick for your fantasy team as a WR1 or WR2.

Higgins's 2022 NFL Season Performance

The 2022 season started slowly for Tee Higgins. Remember that he had to compete with Chase and Tyler Boyd for targets. However, his performance exploded in the second half of the season. This is where he posted three 100-yard games and four touchdowns in his last five matches. Burrow's recovery from injury and the increased chemistry with his receivers played a crucial role in Higgins's late-season surge. The young receiver benefited from Burrow's aggressiveness and accuracy, averaging 8.1 targets, 5.4 catches, and 13.3 yards per reception in those eight games. His versatility and reliability were evident as he lined up both outside and in the slot, catching an impressive 66.7 percent of his targets.

TOUCHDOWN 😱 Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins in the endzone to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/EwdHGLRlBP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2023

Higgins's Comparison To Other Players In The Same Position

While Tee Higgins is undeniably a rising star, he's not alone in the spotlight. Several other young wide receivers, such as Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are also vying for the top spot. Analyzing Higgins's performance in terms of target share and efficiency in 2022, we find that he ranks behind some of his peers in both categories. His target share is respectable but not as high as some of the others, especially someone like Jefferson and Lamb. These indicate that Higgins has room for improvement to surpass some of the league's elite wide receivers in fantasy value.

Team Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into the 2023 season with high expectations. They are coming off a historic year that saw them reach the AFC Championship Game again. Led by the talented trio of Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, the Bengals have one of the league's best passing offenses. Additionally, their solid defense, featuring stars like Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and Logan Wilson, adds to their competitive edge. Nonetheless, the Bengals face a tough schedule, including challenging matchups against teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Browns, 49ers, and Jaguars. This context could have implications for Tee Higgins's fantasy football outlook in 2023. On one hand, playing in a high-scoring offense involved in many shootouts may benefit Higgins, leading to more targets. On the other hand, a crowded offense with numerous weapons could also mean tougher competition for targets and more challenging matchups for Higgins.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Despite his impressive numbers and potential, it's essential to exercise caution when drafting Higgins too early in fantasy football drafts. While he is undoubtedly a valuable Fantasy WR, the depth of talent at the wide receiver position in the NFL should be taken into consideration. Numerous other young stars are vying for fantasy stardom. As such, selecting Higgins with an early pick might not always be the most prudent decision. This is especially when there are other elite options available at the position.

Instead, fantasy managers should focus on strategic drafting to maximize their chances of obtaining Higgins at the optimal value. Generally, Higgins is best suited for a mid-Round 3 pick in PPR leagues and a late Round 3 pick in non-PPR leagues. This placement allows managers to build a strong foundation for their team in earlier rounds while still securing a top-tier talent like Higgins as a reliable and potentially high-upside WR2 option.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, Higgins's trajectory appears promising. As he continues to build chemistry with Joe Burrow and mature as a player, there is ample room for growth in his efficiency and target share. With the Bengals' offense firing on all cylinders, it's reasonable to expect that Higgins will have plenty of opportunities to produce for fantasy owners. As always, keep a keen eye on preseason developments, training camp reports, and any potential changes in the Bengals' offensive strategy. These will be essential for making well-informed decisions in fantasy drafts.

Looking Ahead

Tee Higgins is an outstanding and consistent wide receiver. His status is bolstered by his presence in a high-powered offense led by a stellar quarterback. His breakout season in 2022 earned him the status of a WR1 in the PPR fantasy rankings. As the 2023 season approaches, Higgins has the potential to elevate his performance even further. Having said that, he must contend with fierce competition from other young stars in his position. Drafting him as your fantasy WR1 or WR2 could be a smart move. But that's provided you consider your draft strategy and preferences carefully. The young wide receiver undoubtedly has the talent and opportunity to shine brightly in the upcoming season.