Tekken 8 is set to be released this month and we're hearing rumors about the DLC via a leak circulating online about new characters and more.

Bandai Namco's latest edition of the popular fighting game, Tekken 8, is set to be released on January 26, 2024, and we are all excited to see the full version of the game. The game has recently made its demo version of the game available and while we are given an unofficial release of the 12 other characters via a Cheat Engine script, we're hearing more information and seeing rumors and leaks about the upcoming DLC of the game adding new Tekken 8 characters to the original 32 fighters that will be made available to play.

Tekken 8 DLC Characters Leak? Fake!

Since this is a Tekken 8 DLC leak, you may want to take this with a grain of salt. Not all information that is passed on this way may always be true and the information source may just be sharing this out of clout. Although, what we do know that is true is that there will be new characters in Tekken 8 via the Year 1 DLC and that is already something that we can confirm through the events that have happened in the previous games of the Tekken franchise. To confirm anything about this leak, this is all false but we share with you the details below.

Currently, it has been shared that 4 playable characters will be released in Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter timing. More information that has been found in the r/Tekken SubReddit is that there was a mishap on the German storefront which accidentally caused the leak of the following characters:

Roger

Xiao Meng

Armor King

Eddy Gordo

This information would have probably misled a lot of Tekken fans into believing that this leak could be real but having a character named “Xiao Meng” was already sketchy enough. That was what gave away the validity of the leak and dismissed it as soon as they read it.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Tekken 8 like this Tekken 8 DLC Characters Leak, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming.

The King of the Iron Fist tournament starts with Tekken 8 on Jan. 26. Get ready for the next battle!