We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for the Week 9 slate of College Football action as we head to the American Athletic Conference for this next matchup. The Temple Owls (2-5, 1-2 AAC) will visit the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 1-2 AAC) in a close showdown on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Temple-East Carolina prediction and pick.

The Temple Owls won their second game of the season last week in a solid 20-10 victory over Tulsa. They broke a 1-5 start to the season and saw their first conference win while also getting their running game going for the first time all season. They'll hope to ride that momentum as short underdogs against the Pirates.

The East Carolina Pirates come into this week following back-to-back losses to both Charlotte and No. 23 Army on the road. They've won just one game in their last four outings and will hope to avoid their fourth double-digit loss of the season. They're listed as the betting favorites at home.

Here are the Temple-East Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Temple-East Carolina Odds

Temple: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +198

East Carolina: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Temple vs. East Carolina

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Temple Owls have had a dismal time running the football this season, but their last win over Tulsa marked the first game in which one of their running backs reached the end zone. Terrez Worthy made good on his redzone looks and turned in a modest 41-yard total on 12 carriers. Typically, the Owls aren't scared to used their quarterbacks in running the football in from goal-to-go situations, but their most recent performance should bode well for the confidence of the running back room moving forward.

The Temple Owls have still been a dangerous team through the air with 219.6 passing yards per game. Quarterback Evan Simon has been very efficient with 10 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions as he's fully capable of marching this team down the field and scoring points. The biggest focal point for Temple will be improving on the defensive side of the ball and not forcing their offense into another high-scoring shootout.

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

The East Carolina Pirates are looking for improvements after losing their last two games and allowing 100 total points to opponents in the process. It was clearly the straw that broke the camel's back as Head Coach Mike Houston was shortly fired after the 3-4 start. Now, defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will take the reigns at interim head coach and the recent change should like a fire under this team to perform at home and improve their recent performances.

East Carolina's last game against Army was embarrassing as they allowed 295 total yards on the ground and allowed QB Bryson Daily to rush for five scores. Changes need to be made on the defensive side of the ball as the Pirates also allowed 311 yards on the ground to Charlotte. Their defensive front has looked depleted so they'll need some new faces to step in and make plays against Temple.

Final Temple-East Carolina Prediction & Pick

Both teams are on a bit of a downswing this season, but it's been more shocking to see the collapse in defense from the East Carolina Pirates over the last few games. They've allowed over 600 total yards on the ground over this two-game stretch and you'd have to imagine stopping the run will be a focal point with D-Coordinator Blake Harrell stepping in as interim head coach.

While Temple hasn't played particularly well this season, they gained a lot of momentum in seeing their running game succeed last game and given the Pirates' recent struggles, the Owls should look to employ a similar game plan and run the ball early and often. If they're able to find success with their running backs once again, they could see this East Carolina team fold under the pressure.

For East Carolina, this will be all about how they respond following the firing of their head coach. While the change in coaching could light a fire underneath them, I expect Temple to keep this game close as they cover the spread with their rushing attack and efficiency through the air. Expect quarterback Evan Simon to have another solid day through the air.

Final Temple-East Carolina Prediction & Pick: Temple +6.5 (-104)