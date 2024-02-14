It's a battle between the bottom and the top of the AAC as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-FAU prediction and pick.

Temple comes into the game sitting at 8-16 on the year, and just 1-10 in conference play, sitting last in the American Athletic Conference. Their only win of the conference year was at home against Wichita State, where they would win 68-61. Since then, they have lost nine straight. Further, Temple has lost by ten or more points in five of those nine games.

Meanwhile, FAU comes into the game sitting at 19-5 on the year, ranked 24th in the AP poll, and second in the AAC with a 9-2 conference record. One of their losses game early in conference play, losing on the road to Charlotte by just two points. They also fell in conference play just two games ago, falling by three points on the road to UAB. Still, they have yet to lose a conference game at home this year.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Temple-FAU Odds

Temple: +18.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1400

FAU: -18.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Temple vs. FAU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple comes in ranked 244th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 262nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year. Further, they are 196th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Temple comes in ranked 242nd in the nation in points per game this year. Further, they are 351st in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Hysier Miller leads the offense this year. He comes in scoring 15.6 points per game this year, while also leading the team with 4.1 assists per game. Still, he is shooting just 34.0 percent from the field this year. Jahil White is second on the team in points per game, coming in with 12.3 per game. He is also shooting better at 44.9 percent. Rounding out the top scorers is Jordan Riley, who has 12.2 points per game this year.

Temples is 102nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year, but 233rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. White leads in rebounds as well, coming in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year. Sitting second is Jordan Riley with his six rebounds per game. Still, both of them are primary defensive rebounders. Sam Hofman comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game, with over two rebounds per game on the offensive glass.

Temples is 234th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 219th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Steve Settle III leads the team here. He comes into the game with 1.7 steals per game this year, while also having .8 blocks per game. Further, Temple has three other players with more than a steal per game this year.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida Atlantic is ranked 29th in the nation in KenPom's adjutes efficiency rankings this year, sitting 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency but 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU is 13th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 31st in the nation in shooting percentage. Johnell Davis leads the way for FAU this year. He comes in with 18.6 points per game this year while shooting 48.9 percent on the year. Further, he is shooting 47.0 percent from three this year. Next on the team in scoring is Vladislav Goldin. He has 14.2 points per game and is also shooting well, coming in with a 64.9 percent shooting percentage. Helping move the ball is Bryan Greenlee. He comes in with just 7.1 points per game but leads the team with 3.1 assists per game this year.

FAU is 49th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 43rd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Goldin and Davis lead the way here as well. Goldin comes in with 6.9 rebounds per game this year, with over two rebounds per game on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Davis comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, Alijah Martin comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game, while also having 13.2 points per game this year.

On defense, FAU is 161st in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 134th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Goldin comes in with 1.5 blocks per game this year, while Alijah Martin and Johnell Savis both come in with 1.7 steals per game this year.

Final Temple-FAU Prediction & Pick

Temple is one of the worst teams in the nation this year, not just in the American Athletic Conference. This should be an easy win for FAU. Still, there is one major concern with a large spread like this. FAU will be playing against South Florida on Sunday. That will be for the top spot in the conference. Still, the talent disparity is going to be too much in this one.

Final Temple-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -18.5 (-120) and over 147.5 (-112)