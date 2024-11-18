ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UTSA looks to become bowl-eligible as they host Temple. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Temple-UTSA prediction and pick.

Temple-UTSA Last Game – Matchup History

Temple comes into the game sitting at 3-7 on the year, while also sitting 2-4 in conference play. They are coming off a win, after defeating FAU 18-15 last time out. Still, after the game, they fired Stan Drayton, the head coach. Meanwhile, UTSA is 5-5 on the year and 3-3 in conference play. They have won three of their last four, and last time out faced North Texas. UTSA dominated early, taking the 27-7 lead in the first half, and going on to win the game 48-27.

Overall Series: Temple and UTSA have played just one time. Last season, UTSA beat Temple 49-34.

Here are the Temple-UTSA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Temple-UTSA Odds

Temple: +15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +500

UTSA: -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 55.5 (-114)

Under: 55.5 (-106)

How to Watch Temple vs. UTSA

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

Evan Simon has taken over as the starting quarterback for Temple. This year he has completed 141 of 232 passes for 1,545 yards. He has 13 touchdown passes as well, but he also has been intercepted six times this year. Further, he has been sacked 20 times for a loss of 119 yards. Still, he has run for 60 yards and two scores this year.

The top man in the receiving game has been Dante Wright. He has 56 receptions on the year for 664 yards and four touchdowns. That includes a 91-yard touchdown reception this year. Ashton Allen has 16 receptions this year for 250 yards with two touchdowns. Tight end Landon Morris has also been solid, with 16 receptions for 251 yards and a score. Further, Antwain Littleton has 14 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Littleton has also been solid in the running game. He has run 75 times for 241 yards. Meanwhile, Terrez Worthy leads the backfield, with 67 carries for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

The Temple defense is 117th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 92nd in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the pass, but sit 122nd against the run this year. Tyquan King has led the way this year. He leads the team with 88 tackles while having three sacks. Meanwhile, DJ Woodbury Sr. is second on the team with 84 tackles and a sack. Jaylen Lewis and Jamel Johnson have been sold in pass defense. Lewis has five pass breakups and an interception, while Johnson has four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 234 of 382 passes this year for 2,743 yards. Further, he has thrown 22 touchdowns this year, while being intercepted just five times. He has been sacked 23 times this year though. McCown has also run in two touchdowns this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 24 receptions this year for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Carpenter has also been solid, with 37 receptions for 463 yards and a touchdown. Further, Devin McCuin has 37 receptions for 279 yards and four scores. Finally, tight end Houston Thomas has been solid. He has 27 receptions for 403 yards and three scores.

In the running game, Robert Henry has led the way. He has run 114 times this year for 528 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Brandon High Jr. has run 54 times for 318 yards and four scores. Finally, Kevorian Barnes has 77 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

UTSA is 116th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 101st in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 16th against the rush and 133rd against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has 5.5 sacks on the year while forcing two fumbles and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Zah Fraizer has eight pass breakups and four interceptions this year.

Final Temple-UTSA Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game struggling heavily on defense. Still, there is a major difference between the two offensive units. UTSA is 43rd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 18th in yards per game. Temple is 115th in points per game and 122nd in yards per game this year. Temple is 5-5 against the spread this year though. They are 3-5 against the spread when an underdog. UTSA is 4-6 against the spread, but have covered in three of the last four games. They are also 4-1 against the spread at home this year. UTSA is the better team here, take them to get the win and cover.

Final Temple-UTSA Prediction & Pick: UTSA -15.5 (-115)