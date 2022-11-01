Tennessee atop College Football Playoff rankings as Georgia, TCU surprisingly snubbed

The first College Football Playoff rankings have arrived, and the Tennessee Volunteers sit atop the committee’s list. However, it wouldn’t be the first official rankings of the year if the decisions didn’t come without some surprises. That’s exactly what fans received, as the Georgia Bulldogs were surprisingly ranked third and the TCU Horned Frogs sat at seventh.

Here’s the first official College Football Playoff rankings of the year, per ESPN on Twitter.

It’s the first time in Tennessee program history that they’ve managed to crack the top-four of the College Football Playoff rankings- and it’s hard to argue with the committee here.

The Volunteers, who lead the nation in total offense, are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who helped power them to a shocking upset over then-no. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Vols can make the College Football Playoff committee look good this week by pulling off a victory in a huge SEC clash against Georgia. Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs were one of the surprises, as they weren’t ranked inside the top-two teams despite holding the top spot since Week 7 of the season.

Perhaps the committee was concerned with the close games the Bulldogs had against Kent State and Missouri. Either way, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this motivate Georgia to win out the rest of the way just to prove the committee wrong.

Finally, the TCU football program, which is undoubtedly the Big 12’s best team after an unbeaten start, was somehow ranked behind Alabama, who has lost to Tennessee and nearly lost to Texas.

As if the Horned Frogs, who many pundits have picked against all year, needed any more motivation. Of course, this is the first of several College Football Playoff rankings. A lot can change the rest of the way.