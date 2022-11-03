For the first time since 1998, the Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the country, as far as the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings go. If you’re more partial to the AP Poll for some reason, then you’ll see the Georgia Bulldogs sitting atop the mountain at number one.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first time in the history of the sport that the number one team in two different rankings meet on the playing field. Think of this game like a unification bout in boxing, where Tennessee holds the WBA and WBO titles, while Georgia holds the WBC and IBF.

This has the potential to be the game of the season, and it almost surely decide the SEC East. Both teams have absolutely electric offenses, with the Vols ranking number one in yards per game while Georgia sits pretty in second.

Here are three bold predictions for Tennessee’s road clash with Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

3. Tennessee covers

For a team ranked number one in the country, Tennessee is being a bit disrespected by Las Vegas bookmakers. Most sportsbooks have Tennessee as eight or nine-point underdogs, which is a bit surprising given the incredibly potent offense the Vols have combined with improved defensive work.

Even if Tennessee losse, just ask yourself if you really can see an outcome where Georgia wins by two scores. Normally in games with this much fanfare I wouldn’t touch the spread with a 10-foot pole, but here I’d hammer the Vols on the spread easily.

2. Jalin Hyatt held in check, but Cedric Tillman and Bru McCoy aren’t

After missing a few weeks, Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman finally returned to the lineup against Kentucky last week. He only caught four passes for 22 yards, but you have to figure he needed to get reacquainted to the speed of the game. It wasn’t that long ago that Tillman had nine catches for 162 yards and a score against Pittsburgh.

With Jalin Hyatt breaking school records and lighting up scoreboards week in and week out, you’d have to figure Georgia, a team with some of the best cover corners in the country, is going to place extra special attention on the superstar wide receiver. Not to say Hyatt still couldn’t find his way into having a big game. He very well could, but he’s going to have to do so by going through the best Georgia’s defense has to offer.

One possible benefactor of that dynamic is Tillman. Bru McCoy may also see increased stats given all the attention paid to Hyatt, but that’s music to head coach Josh Heupel’s ears. He knows that quarterback Hendon Hooker has no problem sharing the love and spreading the ball to whoever’s open, so long as they’re wearing orange.

1. Volunteers win

It’s going to be a close affair on Saturday. I’m not sure it’ll be a track meet like some think and we get another insane scoreline like Tennessee had against Alabama, but the result will be the same. Tennessee will win, scores of people from the Tri Cities to Knoxville, down to Gatlinburg and Chattanooga, across to Nashville and way over to Memphis, will crack open their Spice Girls and NSYNC CDs and proclaim that it feels a whole lot like 1998.

It would be an absolutely incredible moment for the Vols, who have suffered through nearly two decades of pain and at times some truly awful football. Perhaps they’re due for another special run on Rocky Top.