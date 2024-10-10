The third Saturday in October is once again set for one of the SEC’s best rivalry games in Week 7, as the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols are likely relieved to be back home after two tough road games in the last three weeks. Coming off a bye, Tennessee suffered a surprising loss to Arkansas at Razorback Stadium, a result that shocked many across the country.

Now, the big question is how Josh Heupel’s Tennessee football team will respond against Florida, a rival that has had their number in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings. The Vols did break a five-game losing streak to the Gators at home back in 2022, and they’ll look to repeat that success this weekend while getting back on track for a College Football Playoff push.

Now, let’s dive into our Tennessee football bold predictions against Florida in Week 7.

Dylan Sampson has over 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns

When discussing Tennessee’s offense, Dylan Sampson often doesn’t receive the recognition he deserves. The spotlight typically falls on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the talented redshirt freshman with a promising future. However, it’s Sampson who has been the driving force behind the offense’s success week after week. In fact, he was the only player to reach the end zone in last weekend’s game against Arkansas.

Sampson rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in that matchup. He has been remarkably consistent this season, only missing the 100-yard and two-touchdown mark once, against Oklahoma. Currently, the junior ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns.

With Tennessee’s offense struggling over the last two games, expect Sampson to take charge once again. Head coach Josh Heupel will likely exploit Florida’s most glaring weakness—their run defense, which allows 172.6 yards per game, ranking 101st in the country.

Tennessee's defense causes at least two sacks, racks up tackles for loss

Florida’s two-quarterback system with Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway has managed back-to-back wins over Mississippi State and UCF, but they haven’t faced a defensive front like Tennessee’s. What worked in those games may not translate as effectively against the Volunteers on Saturday night in Knoxville.

While Florida ranks 17th nationally in sacks allowed with just five, Tennessee’s defense is one of the best in the country at pressuring the quarterback and disrupting plays. The Vols have recorded nine sacks so far this season, including two in their recent game against Arkansas. But even if they can’t bring down Mertz or Lagway, Tennessee will be a constant threat in the backfield. The Vols are tied for 12th in the country with 38 tackles for loss, and they’ll look to add to that total against a Florida offense that will be tested throughout the night.

Nico Iamaleava throws at least one touchdown but stays just under 100 yards

After scoring six touchdowns in his first two games, Nico Iamaleava has only managed two in his last three outings, with none coming in last week's loss to Arkansas. His numbers across the board—from completion percentage to total yardage—have been trending downward, reflecting the step up in competition as the season progresses. The early season cupcake games are behind the Vols, and now the young quarterback is facing tougher defenses.

Iamaleava has yet to throw more than 25 passes in a game this season, only reaching 22 against Chattanooga. His limited experience, with just one start before this season, is still a factor in Heupel’s approach, as the coaching staff seems to be easing him into more complex plays and situations.

Despite his recent struggles, Iamaleava has a chance to rebound against the Gators. He’s poised to throw his first touchdown since the Oklahoma game, but expect the Vols to continue leaning on their run game, keeping Iamaleava under 100 passing yards once again.

Tennessee won't put game away until late in the fourth quarter

As much as this game is about the intense rivalry between these two teams, it's ultimately a test of Tennessee's response to last week's surprising loss. Are the Vols truly the team that many believed could make a College Football Playoff push, or were they overhyped?

There may still be lingering effects from last weekend’s setback, not to mention issues that need to be ironed out on offense, particularly along the offensive line. However, Neyland Stadium provides a distinct advantage, as Tennessee tends to play its best when backed by the energy of its home crowd.

Given the unpredictable nature of this rivalry, don’t be surprised if Florida manages to keep it close for most of the game. But expect the Vols to take control late in the fourth quarter, securing a much-needed victory.