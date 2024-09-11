The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will look to stay undefeated as they face off against Kent State (0-2) in their Week 3 matchup. This will mark the Vols' third consecutive non-conference game and their first against a Group of Five opponent this season. The AP Poll No. 7 Volunteers (No. 6 in our power rankings) aim to continue their strong start to the season and build momentum before entering SEC play.

Tennessee has been red hot so far. Their first game was a blowout against FCS Chattanooga, and they proved some of their doubters wrong with a dominant 51-10 victory over NC State last week at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Over their first two games, Tennessee has outscored its opponents 120-13. With this upcoming game against Kent State, the Volunteers are expected to continue their scoring spree before the schedule intensifies. The Vols will kick off SEC play on Sept. 21 when they travel to meet No. 15 Oklahoma.

Kent State enters Neyland Stadium as a significant underdog and is still seeking its first win of the 2024 season. Barring a massive upset, like Northern Illinois' surprising win over Notre Dame last weekend, expect the Vols to put up big numbers and pull away from the Golden Flashes on the scoreboard.

Let's delve into some bold predictions for Tennessee football in Week 3 against Kent State.

Nico Iamaleava will have a 300-yard, three-touchdown day against Kent State

Vols' first-year starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a star in the making, waiting for his breakout game. He had an impressive debut in Week 1 against Chattanooga, throwing for over 314 yards and three touchdowns. However, last week's game against NC State proved to be more challenging.

Iamaleava wasn't bad against the Wolfpack, but he didn't deliver the video game-like stats many Vols fans were hoping for. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. While this didn’t affect the outcome, it highlighted Iamaleava's need for more experience at the college level.

Kent State presents a much easier matchup for Tennessee on Saturday, allowing Iamaleava to continue gaining experience and potentially post another big game with over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee's defense will allow under 10 points

If not for Iamaleava's pick-six against NC State last Saturday, Tennessee would not have allowed a single touchdown all season. The Vols' defense has been an exceptionally stingy unit, making it difficult for opponents to score.

Kent State has managed only 24 points against Pitt and 17 points against FCS school St. Francis PA in its two games, both of which were losses. It’s hard to imagine Tennessee's defense allowing Kent State to find the end zone more than once, if at all, on Saturday.

Tennessee will score at least 50 points against Kent State

Offensively, this year’s Tennessee football team currently boasts the No. 2 scoring offense in the country, averaging 60 points per game. The only team with a better average is SEC rival Ole Miss, who is putting up 64 points per game.

Considering the level of competition Tennessee will face in Kent State and their ability to score over 50 points against a Power 4 team, another 50-point performance is likely.

Tennessee will beat Kent State to move to 3-0 before SEC play begins

If it wasn't already evident from the previous predictions, Tennessee is expected to beat Kent State, making the Vols 3-0 for the first time since the 2022 season.

While games like this may seem routine, they give the team a chance to fine-tune their game plan and work out any issues before the tougher matchups begin. Iamaleava, in particular, could use all the reps he can get as he prepares for a challenging Oklahoma defense in Week 4.