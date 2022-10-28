Cedric Tillman set to provide Tennessee football huge boost vs. Kentucky

Cedric Tillman has been the missing piece for the Tennessee Volunteers, as the star wideout has been sidelined for the last four weeks due to a high-ankle sprain. However, Tillman looks set to return to the field just in time for a huge SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats. Pete Thamel of ESPN has the details.

According to Thamel, Cedric Tillman “is expected to return against Kentucky this weekend.” The Tennessee football star logged a full week of practice and has been cleared to take the field against the Wildcats for a matchup between two AP-Top 25 teams.

Tillman, a senior wideout, had been enjoying a speedy start to the season, as he had opened up the 2022 campaign with a six-reception, 68-yard effort before erupting for 162 receiving yards and a score against Pitt back in Week 2.

The following week, Tillman was forced to exit the Volunteers’ blowout win over Akron in the second quarter after he became shaken up following a low tackle. He stayed on the turf at Neyland Stadium before he limped off to the sidelines with the help of the university’s medical professionals.

At the beginning of October, reports on Tillman’s health began to become optimistic, as the star wideout was able to rehab and run.

Ahead of last week’s UT Martin contest, it was reported that the Tennessee football wideout was “expected to play” against the Wildcats. Such an update came to fruition.

Now, Heisman Trophy candidate Henden Hooker will have yet another weapon to throw to alongside breakout star Jalin Hyatt, who has amassed a jaw-dropping 381 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games.

Tillman and Hyatt figure to give the Kentucky football defense fits this weekend.