Fans react as Tennessee football takes down Alabama for first time in 15 years

Tennessee football just ended a decade and half of heartbreaks against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the whole sports world is in awe of the instant classic that the two teams played.

The Tennessee Volunteers took down Nick Saban and Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Volunteers haven’t won against the Crimson Tide since 2006, but that ended on Saturday afternoon in a high-scoring affair that saw both teams go all out until the end.

Beyond Jalin Hyatt’s legendary performance where he recorded five receiving touchdowns, the Vols upset Alabama in epic fashion. After Hyatt tied it with over three minutes to go, the Volunteers were able to get the ball back and get into field goal range. Chase McGrath then did his magic for the walk-off field goal and the win.

#6 TENNESSEE DEFEATS #3 ALABAMA ON A WALK-OFF FG BY CHASE MCGRATH 🙌 It's Tennessee's first win against Alabama in 15 years!pic.twitter.com/H4EOPOjcxr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

It was undoubtedly a game for the ages, and unsurprisingly, players and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the match-up. Tennessee football’s tweet, however, speaks volume of how big the victory is.

FINAL DAMN SCORE pic.twitter.com/4T1lSY5cPY — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 15, 2022

Former Tennessee football players like Trey Smith, Shy Tuttle, Ja’Wuan James and many more alums also celebrated with the team for the historic win.

ITS GREAT TO BE A DAMN TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER!!! 🍊🔥 — Trey Smith (@treysmith) October 15, 2022

Go Vols! — Shy Tuttle (@KingTut_90) October 15, 2022

there’s something in my eye #govols 🍊 — Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) October 15, 2022

Fans simply couldn’t believe the upset they witnessed. Alabama had Tennessee’s number for so long, but in the end, the Volunteers’ top-ranked offense was just too much for the Crimson Tide.

I'm emotional. I can't imagine what a Tennessee fan is feeling right now. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 15, 2022

College football is better when Tennessee is great. #govols — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 15, 2022

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2006! TENNESSEE BEATS ALABAMA pic.twitter.com/hqMGMO5Cwa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2022

Both teams were undefeated heading to the contest, but in the end, it’s Saban and Alabama who got their first setback of the year. Here are more reactions to the incredible Tennessee football win:

IT FEELS LIKE 1998!!! TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS!!! SMOKE THE CUGSRS IF YOU GOT EM pic.twitter.com/UuEiUkMajD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2022

Siri, how fast can we get to Knoxville, Tennessee if we leave right now? — Koe Wetzel (@KoeWetzel) October 15, 2022

Everyone watching that Alabama-Tennessee game pic.twitter.com/B0wXr2x0Iv — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 15, 2022

What a win! Congratulations, Tennessee football!