NCAA Football

Fans react as Tennessee football takes down Alabama for first time in 15 years

Tennessee football just ended a decade and half of heartbreaks against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the whole sports world is in awe of the instant classic that the two teams played.

The Tennessee Volunteers took down Nick Saban and Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Volunteers haven’t won against the Crimson Tide since 2006, but that ended on Saturday afternoon in a high-scoring affair that saw both teams go all out until the end.

Beyond Jalin Hyatt’s legendary performance where he recorded five receiving touchdowns, the Vols upset Alabama in epic fashion. After Hyatt tied it with over three minutes to go, the Volunteers were able to get the ball back and get into field goal range. Chase McGrath then did his magic for the walk-off field goal and the win.

It was undoubtedly a game for the ages, and unsurprisingly, players and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the match-up. Tennessee football’s tweet, however, speaks volume of how big the victory is.

Former Tennessee football players like Trey Smith, Shy Tuttle, Ja’Wuan James and many more alums also celebrated with the team for the historic win.

Fans simply couldn’t believe the upset they witnessed. Alabama had Tennessee’s number for so long, but in the end, the Volunteers’ top-ranked offense was just too much for the Crimson Tide.

Both teams were undefeated heading to the contest, but in the end, it’s Saban and Alabama who got their first setback of the year. Here are more reactions to the incredible Tennessee football win:

What a win! Congratulations, Tennessee football!

