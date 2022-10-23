Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker bolsters Heisman candidacy with unreal feat that even Peyton Manning never achieved

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker once again bolstered his candidacy for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award.

Tennessee had no trouble taking care of business on Saturday, as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation secured a 65-24 home win against UT-Martin. The game was essentially put to rest after the first half thanks to the Volunteers jumping out to a 52-7 lead.

Hooker had his way over the course of the contest, logging 276 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also made history with his first touchdown pass of the game, which came via an 8-yard throw to wide receiver Ramel Keyton for the Volunteers’ third score of the first quarter.

With the pass, Hooker broke the school record for the most consecutive games with a passing touchdown with 19. This record was previously held by Heath Shuler, who shined over his three-season run with the Volunteers from 1991 to 1993.

Hendon Hooker is on top of Rocky Top's record books 🎯 This throw breaks Heath Shuler's @Vol_Football record for most consecutive games with a Pass TD! pic.twitter.com/8EqazmppAk — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 22, 2022

It sure is quite impressive that Hooker accomplished a feat that Peyton Manning did not achieve over his four-season run with the Volunteers.

Overall, Hooker did not log a passing touchdown in his very first game with Tennessee last season but has managed to notch at least one such score in every contest since then. He has recorded an astounding 49 total touchdown passes in 20 matchups played with the Volunteers.

With Tennessee sitting at a 6-0 record and with Hooker’s standout performances so far in the campaign, the redshirt senior already boasts a formidable resume for this year’s Heisman Trophy honor.