Tennessee football sets program record with insane, 52-point half vs. UT Martin

Do you think Tennessee football is still pumped up from their upset win over Alabama? By the looks of it, they are. The Volunteers just put up 52 points in a single half against UT-Martin, setting a program record.

Via Tennessee Stats & Info:

At halftime, @Vol_Football leads UT Martin, 52-7. It's a program record for points in a half, surpassing the previous record of 49—set on Sept. 23, 2000 against Louisiana-Monroe. pic.twitter.com/gSTiAfv2Vy — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) October 22, 2022

Wild. The Volunteers offense came out firing on all cylinders against a very poor UT-Martin team. As of writing, tight end Princeton Fant has two touchdowns on the ground, while Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker has already thrown for 276 yards, three scores, and completing 18 of 24 passes.

The Vols remain unbeaten after their epic victory over Alabama and are well on their way to another convincing win. While there are numerous weapons around Hooker like Jalin Hyatt, Jabari Smalls, Fant, and Ramel Keyton, the signal-caller is truly the difference-maker for Tennessee. He’s now thrown for a touchdown in 19 straight outings, which is a school record.

The scariest part? Tennessee football is doing all of this damage without arguably their best pass-catcher, Cedric Tillman. The wideout is currently nursing an ankle injury but looks like he could be back next weekend for their clash with Kentucky.

The sky is truly the limit for Josh Heupel’s group. While the SEC is absolutely stacked with Bama, Georgia, and Ole Miss all enjoying solid campaigns, the Vols do have a realistic chance of making the CFP if they keep rolling. As for Hooker, well, he’s also putting himself in Heisman conversation with a huge arm and a special ability to also run the ball.

Tennessee football is legit.