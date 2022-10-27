Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Texans

With Sunday getting closer and closer, it means it is time for some Tennessee Titans Week 8 bold predictions. The team will travel to face the Houston Texans in a division clash at the NRG Stadium.

Tennessee is coming off a hot streak of four consecutive wins, improving its record to 4-2. After a rough start, the Titans now find themselves at the top of the AFC South. Last week, they had an important 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which allowed them to stay in the first position in the division.

On the other hand, the Texans are just 1-4-1 this season and last in the AFC South. Their only victory came in Week 5 against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though Tennessee and Houston are in very distinct places, a division contest is always a key moment in a season. With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Titans as they face the Texans for a Week 8 clash.

3. Ryan Tannehill throws for 250+ yards, at least two touchdowns

Despite what the record shows, the Texans’ passing defense is one of the few bright spots on the team. Houston is No. 6 in the league as they allow only 60.2% of pass completions by opponent quarterbacks. Additionally, it has allowed just five passing touchdowns, which is tied for second in the league.

However, it is worth noting that Houston has faced a couple of quarterbacks that are struggling this season. Matt Ryan was recently benched in Indianapolis, Justin Fields is a run-first quarterback for Chicago and Russell Wilson is being heavily criticized for his performances with Denver.

Because of that, there are some reasons to believe Ryan Tannehill can go off on Sunday for the Titans. So far in 2022, the veteran has completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He has two performances with at least 200 passing yards, as well as two touchdowns.

The bold prediction is that Tannehill will have his best game of the season, throwing for 250-plus yards and two scores.

2. Derrick Henry rushes for 100-plus yards, at least one touchdown

If there is one player that has been the X-factor for the Titans this year, that player is Derrick Henry. The running back is the team’s main offensive option, and it is showing on the stat sheet.

In six games in 2022, Henry has registered 134 carries for 536 yards and five touchdowns. He has also caught 13 of his 17 targets for 131 yards. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a hot streak of three straight games with at least 100 rushing yards, a good sign for Tennessee fans.

Henry missed half of the 2021 season due to injuries, which created many questions surrounding his condition this year. So far, he is making a case for the Comeback Player of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection.

While the Texans have a good passing defense, they have one of the worst rushing defenses in the league. They have allowed 988 yards on the ground, placing them in the bottom five. Houston is also tied for fourth-worst with eight rushing touchdowns allowed this season.

That makes Henry a candidate for best player of the game on Sunday. He could certainly go over 100 yards once again, plus find the end zone at least once. Unless Houston finds a way to stop him, the running game will make a big difference in the final score.

1. Tennessee blows Houston out

At the end of the day, it is difficult to ignore how both teams have been performing this season. The Titans seem to be on pace for a postseason run, while Houston looks like a contender for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Still, some people believe this could be a close one. According to FanDuel, the Titans are the favorites to win as of Thursday morning, but their spread is just -2.5. ESPN has Tennessee with a 53.6% chance of winning.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that the Titans will have a blowout win on Sunday. It will depend on how both Tannehill and Henry play. Should both achieve good numbers, it will be very difficult for Houston’s defense to stop the game through the air, as well as on the ground.

Fans can expect multiple touchdowns by the Titans’ offense, perhaps even some by the defensive unit. At the very least, Tennessee will be up by two scores by halftime. Then, with a strong start in the second half, the team will open a more comfortable lead and hold on to it until the end. It would not be a surprise to see a lead of 20 or more points when the game clock hits zero.