It is a battle of power conference teams as Tennessee faces Louisville. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Louisville prediction and pick.

Tennessee enters the game at 1-0 on the year. It was a solid first game against Gardner-Webb. They would take a 12-point lead at the half and would go on to win the game 80-64. Still, Tennessee was favored by 27.5 points in that game, failing to cover by 11.5 points. Meanwhile, Louisville was dominant in their first game under new head coach Pat Kelsey. They used an 11-0 run in the first half to take the 41-14 lead in the first half. They would go on to win the game 93-45.

Here are the Tennessee-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Louisville Odds

Tennessee: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Louisville: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Louisville

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee will be replacing their top player from last year as Dalton Knecht has moved on to the NBA. Still, Zakai Zeigler is back for Tennessee this year. He scored 13 points, with a rebound, and nine assists this year. Further, he had two steals this year. Zeigler had 11.8 points per game last year while adding 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Meanwhile, Chaz Lanier made an impact in his first game since transferring in from North Florida. He scored 18 points in his first game, while also adding a rebound. Jordan Gainey was also solid at guard. Gainey had 6.8 points per game this year while adding 1.7 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game. He scored 16 points while adding two rebounds and an assist.

In the front couty, Felix Okpara led the way. Okpara just played in his first game since transferring from Ohio State. He scored just two points but added nine rebounds and a block in the first game of the year. Meanwhile, Cade Phillips scored seven points and added four rebounds and two assists. Last year, he scored 0.9 points per game while having 1.4 assists per game in his 13 games for Tennessee. Finally, JP Estrella added four points and two rebounds in his first game of the year. He averaged just five minutes a game last year for Tennessee, scoring 1.6 points per game.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is also replacing their top point-scorer from last year. Skyy Clark transferred to UCLA in the offseason. He was a part of a mass exodus from the Louisville program. Only one player from the team last year has returned. Aidan McCool played in just 12 games, averaging just 1.5 minutes per game, and .2 points per game in his time last year. He played two minutes in the first game with a point and a steal. Kaesean Pryor led the way coming in from USF. He was great in the first game of the year, scoring 18 points, adding 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, he is joined in the front court by James Scott, Noah Waterman, and Aboubacar Traore. Scott scored 12 points, with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the first game. Waterman scored four points with three rebounds in the first game. Finally, Traore scored just three points but added nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the first game.

At guard, J'Vonne Hadley led the way. He scored 15 points in his first game of the year while adding three rebounds. He was joined by Terrence Edwards and Reyne Smith at the guard spot. Edwards scored 12 points while adding three rebounds and three assists in the first game of the year. Smith scored 12 points as well while adding a rebound, an assist, and two steals in the first game of the year.

Final Tennessee-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Tennessee shot just 50.9 percent from the field in the first game but did shoot 34.8 percent from three. They struggled on the glass, being out-rebounded by Gardener-Webb by three. Still, Tennessee did score 13 points on fastbreaks and 20 points off turnovers in the game. Louisville dominated the first game but did not shoot well overall. They shot just 45.1 percent from the field but put up 71 shots. They also shot just 30.6 percent from three in the game. They did outrebound Morehead State but by just four rebounds in the game. Still, they were great at forcing turnovers. Morehead State had 20 turnovers in the game, and Louisville scored 29 points off of turnovers. Still, Tennessee is the better shooting team and will not give Louisville 29 points off of turnovers. Take Tennessee in this one.

Final Tennessee-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-110)