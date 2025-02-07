ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee looks to extend its winning streak as they face Oklahoma. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Tennessee is 19-4 on the year while sitting 6-4 in SEC play, which is good for sixth place in the SEC. They opened up the season 14-0 before a 73-43 loss to Florida. They would win the next two games, but then lose three of their next four games, including a Tennessee loss to Auburn by just two points. Since then, they have won two straight, and last time out, Tennessee faced Missouri. Tennessee would find themselves trailing for much of the early part of the game, being down six going into halftime. Still, they would make the comeback, and win the game 85-81.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 16-6 this year, but just 3-6 in SEC play, placing them in 13th place. They opened the year strong, starting the season 13-0 before losing four straight. Since then, they are 3-2. In their last game, Tennessee faced Auburn. Auburn took the lead just four minutes into the game, and would not relent it. They would lead by ten going into the halftime break and would go on to win the game 98-70.

Here are the Tennessee-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Oklahoma Odds

Tennessee: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -235

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 137.5 (-108)

Under: 137.5 (-112)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fourth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 33rd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is first in the nation against the three this season.

Chaz Lanier leads the way for Tennessee. He comes into the game with 17.5 points per game this year, while adding 3.3 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. Zeigler comes in with 7.5 assists, and two steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 assists. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 11 points per game, while adding 3.3 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 8.2 rebounds per game, while adding 10.9 points and 2.2 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.6 points, with 6.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is ranked 36th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 15th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oklahoma has been on the offensive end of the court this year. They come into the game sitting 43rd in the nation in points per game but sit fifth in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from three. Oklahoma is 33rd in the nation in three-point percentage.

Jalon Moore leads the way for Oklahoma. He comes into the game with 17.9 points per game, while also leading the team with 5.7 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Sam Godwin. Godwin is scoring just 5.7 points per game, but adding 5.1 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears leads the way in assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with 4.2 assists per game while adding 1.8 steals per game. He also is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Duke Miles. Miles is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Final Tennessee-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine the outcome of this game. The first will be rebounding. Tennessee is 11th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 81st in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 223rd in offensive rebounding percentage, while sitting 308th in defensive rebounding percentage. The second will be turnovers, while Oklahoma is 39th in the nation in steals, they turnover the ball 12.4 times per game, good for 228th in the nation. Tennessee is 67th in the nation in turnovers while sitting 93rd in steals. With a great defense and plenty of chances for extra points, take Tennessee to cover in this one.

