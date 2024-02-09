Tennessee faces Texas A&M. Our college basketball odds series includes our Tennessee Texas A&M prediction, odds, and pick.

The Tennessee Volunteers have never made the Final Four. They had a really good chance last season when they got to the Sweet 16 and faced a No. 9 seed, Florida Atlantic. Yet, the Vols were unable to take advantage of their situation. They lost to FAU and had to spend another offseason lamenting what might have been. Tennessee entered last season's Sweet 16 knowing that it didn't have a heavyweight team in its regional. There was no top seed and no second seed in the Vols' path. The highest remaining seed in their region was No. 3 Kansas State, a good team but not a heavyweight. The loss to FAU marked another bitter disappointment, and that hangs over this veteran group as it enters the second weekend of February. In one month, the Vols begin what will be another pressure-packed edition of March Madness. They will want to get as high a seed as possible for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Winning on the road at bubble team Texas A&M would be an important step in the right direction.

Here are the Tennessee-Texas A&M College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Texas A&M Odds

Tennessee Volunteers: -3.5 (-105)

Texas A&M Aggies: +3.5 (-115)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a better team than Texas A&M. Head coach Rick Barnes has a lot of upperclassmen on this team, guys who have been through the battles of the SEC and March Madness in seasons past. Having guys who know what to expect from opponents — and from the pressure of late-season college basketball — should benefit Tennessee. The Vols have good defensive guards, plenty of size and length, and a quality scorer — Dalton Knecht — who can carry the team at times. Knecht is the ingredient the Vols have usually lacked in the past. The Vols sometimes go through prolonged scoring droughts. Knecht is willing to take big shots and wants the ball. He can stop a scoring drought before it extends too far. He can make the difference against a Texas A&M team which has been decent this season, but a lot less productive than it expected to be. A&M was supposed to finish in the top two or three of the standings, but the Aggies currently sit in the middle of the pack and are on the NCAA bubble instead of playing for a high seed in March. Tennessee has been a more consistent and reliable team than A&M this season. That will be reflected in this game.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a veteran team, but Tennessee has been less consistent than it probably should be. The Vols won at Georgia but only after blowing a double-digit lead and falling behind by several points midway through the second half. Tennessee lost at home to South Carolina and at Mississippi State. The Vols play well more often than not, but they are not a dominant team. They have won several games comfortably, but usually against lower-level opponents. They did win comfortably at Kentucky, but the Wildcats are going through some significant struggles on defense and are also without multiple key players. Texas A&M is a flawed team, but in a big game at home, the Aggies can bother and disrupt Tennessee's offense. If they contain Dalton Knecht, they should win.

Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

This game is a live wire, too close to call and too fragile on both sides. Stay away from this one entirely.



Final Tennessee-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -3.5