Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, the boxing trainer of Terence Crawford and Chris Eubank Jr., was arrested Sunday in Manchester, England.

The 53-year-old was arrested at Manchester Airport on charges of attempting to board a plane with a gun in his checked luggage. As per a statement from the Greater Manchester Police (via ESPN), McIntyre is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Airport staff identified the potential firearm in a checked bag with police officers later retrieving the gun and arresting McIntyre. He was remanded into police custody after a court appearance on Monday morning with his next court date set for Oct. 9.

McIntyre — one of boxing's top trainers — was in Manchester as he helped British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. earn a stoppage win over Liam Smith in their rematch on Saturday in what was a one-sided fight.

That performance came over a month after McIntyre's star fighter in Crawford enjoyed a dominant ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. in their welterweight title unification fight in late July.

Crawford not only unified the 147-pound division for the first time as a result — he also became the first fighter to become undisputed champion in two separate divisions.

McIntyre notably revealed last week that Spence had activated his rematch clause to face Crawford once again. Prior to that, “Bud” had outlined his plans to become undisputed champion in a third weight class by potentially fighting either Jermell Charlo or Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez notably fights Charlo on Sept. 30.