Terrapins make last-minute Taulia Tagovailoa decision ahead of Week 8 vs. Northwestern

Taulia Tagovailoa’s stellar season has been briefly interrupted. The Maryland Terrapins quarterback is out for his team’s Big 10 clash with Northwestern on Saturday, sidelined by a knee injury he suffered in last week’s thrilling victory over Indiana. Redshirt freshman Billy Edwards will start in Tagovailoa’s place.

“Taulia Tagovailoa is out today for Maryland after leaving last week’s game with a knee injury. Billy Edwards will start for the Terps against Northwestern,” per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Tagovailoa left the Terrapins’ 38-33 win over the Hoosiers early in the fourth quarter after aggravating a right knee injury, getting carted off the field. He originally suffered the injury in a 34-276 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on September 24th.

An MRI taken last weekend revealed no structural damage to Tagovailoa’s knee. Maryland coach Michael Locksley expressed relief his team’s quarterback had avoided serious injury, being diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The Terrapins listed Tag0vailoa as a game-time decision for Saturday’s game throughout the week.

“He was able to make it back after the Michigan game with the same injury,” Locksley said, per Penn Live. I”t’s all about how his body feels and recovers, and we’ll continue to do the things necessary to keep his safety and health at the front of our decision.”

Taulia Tagovailoa was at the top of Maryland’s depth chart early Saturday morning. News of Edwards officially starting came about an hour before kickoff at Capital One Field in College Park. He led a game-winning drive against Indiana last week, entering for Tagovailoa with Maryland trailing 27-24. Edwards didn’t complete any of his three passing attempts, but ran the ball five times for 53 yards and a score.

The Terrapins enter Saturday’s action at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play, good for fourth in the Big 10 East.

[Penn Live]