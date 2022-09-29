Terraria 1.4.4 Patch Notes – QoL, Weapon adjustments, and more

Terraria 1.4.4, also known as the Labor of Love update, is one of the most anticipated updates to come to Terraria. Although we went through a few of the new features some time ago, this time we’re going in depth. Let’s go through all the update has to offer.

Terraria 1.4.4: Labor of Love patch notes

Quality of Life Changes

Gear Loadouts Players can now have up to three loudouts. Swapping between loadouts is bound to F1-F3 by default. Loudout swapping is immediate and can be done during fights. Equipment saved in one loadout cannot be placed in other loadouts.

Void Bag changes Void Bags can now be closed and opened with Right Click. When closed, void bags do not pick up items. Crafting materials stored inside vVid Bags are now available for crafting. Any potions stored inside the Void Bag are now usable via their hotkeys. This includes Healing, Mana, and Buff potions. Items inside the Void Bag can now be marked as Favorite items, as the Quick Stack to Nearby Chests function also affects items inside the Void Bag. When your inventory is full, pressing Loot All on a chest will transfer the items into any open Void Bags.

Inventory Changes Most stackable items can now stack up to 9999 from 999. This includes potions. Social slots can now hold any accessory. Quick Stack to Nearby Chests now has an animation to show where the items go.

Health Bar changes Health bars now show the exact numerical value of your Health, instead of just showing the hearts. Bosses now have a numerical health bar.

Rope interactions Ropes no longer get stopped by platforms and railroads



World Seeds

The Remix Seed Instead of spawning on the surface, players will spawn in the Underworld and work their way up. Accessed by using the following seeds: don’t dig up don’t dig up dontdigup The Underworld now has Ash Trees to help players when starting out. Instead of the Guide, players instead get the Tax Collector as their first NPC.

The No Traps Seed A world designed for players who hate traps. Accessed by using the following seeds: no traps notraps Instead of spawning fewer traps, this seed spawns more traps.

For the Worthy World Difficulty increased by one when using this seed. Now possible to get 100% in the Bestiary.

Not the Bees Spider caves now spawn in this seed. All fish are now catchable. Now possible to get 100% in the Bestiary.

Don’t Starve Darkness damage increased from 50 to 250. The time window before being hurt by the Darkness decreased from 8 seconds to 4 seconds. Regular mushrooms reset hunger back to Peckish if eaten while Peckish, Hungry, or Starving

The Zenith Seed The world generated by this seed contains every major feature from other special seeds. Accessed by using the following seeds: get fixed boi getfixedboi Combines the effects of No Traps, Not the Bees, Drunk, Celebration Mk10, Don’t Starve, Remix, and For The Worthy. Hunger and darkness damage is present in the Zenith Seed.



New Additions

Town Slimes Similar to cats and dogs, town slimes are slimes that move into your settlements. Has eight known variants: Cool: Has a backward hat. Arrives when a party happens. Clumsy: Has an arrow stuck in it. Acquired when the player hits the balloon of the balloon slime in space. Surly: Has a brown hat and an angry expression. Acquired by fishing one out during a Blood Moon. Nerdy: Has glasses. Acquired after defeating the Slime King, Elder: Has a top hat and a mustache. Acquired from a bouncing underground chest when opened with a golden key. Diva: Has a star on it. Obtained when a Sparkling Water Baloon is thrown into a pool of Shimmer. Mystic: Has a wizard hat. Acquired by throwing purification powder onto a Mystic Frog. Squire: Has a knight helmet and a sword. Acquired after a slime jumps onto a dropped copper helmet.

Shellphone A direct upgrade to the cellphone. Allows players to teleport to the Ocean, Underworld, Initial Spawn, or Home (Bed) Crafted by combining a Cellphone, the Magic Conch, and the Demon Conch

Terraformer Upgraded Clentaminator Obtained by throwing the Clentaminator into a pool of Shimmer

Lilith’s Necklace Allows players to transform into wolves When transformed, players run fast, jump higher, and can still use most equipment.

Hand of Creation A builder-focused accessory that buffs building stats Buffs include: 25% increased mining speed Increased block and wall placement speed Increases block placement and tool range by 3 Increases pickup range Automatically paints and coats objects Holding Up increases reach

Rubblemaker Allows the placement of environmental decorative items Players must have the required block type (Stone, Wood) to place their related decorative items

Echo and Illuminant Coating Echo coating allows blocks other than Echo Blocks to turn invisible. Also introduces the Echo Monolith, which shows any invisible block within range. Illuminant coatings make blocks glow.



Mechanics Changes

The maximum number of buffs and debuffs a player can have is now 44, increased from 22.

The maximum amount of debuffs an enemy can have is now 20, increased from 5.

Post-Death Invincibility increased to 3 seconds from 1.

Melee Overhaul

Global tweaks Broadsword-class weapons now use local immunity frames on hit. Helps weapons with additional effects like projectiles hit more accurately Knockback from spinning flails increased from 25% to 35% Hit count from spinning flails increased by 1 per second

Weapon Reworks Dark Lance now has a shockwave. Shockwave size increases with melee speed. Light Discs are no longer a stacking item. They can now have prefixes to buff their damage stats. Horseman’s blade now has a damaging energy area that hits enemies behind the player. Blood Butcherer now applies a stack of Blood Butchered, which deals damage over time. This stacks with each hit. Fiery Greatsword renamed to Volcano, now generates an explosion on hit. True Excalibur now has a large AoE damage energy around the blade, increasing its damage area. It also no longer shoots projectiles Light’s Bane now generates a short-range diagonal slash with every swing. Blade of Grass now fires a spiraling razor leaf with each swing. Blade of Grass recipe now requires 3 vines, and Jungle Spore cost increased to 15 from 12. Muramasa now causes an additional damaging cut on hit. Night’s Edge now has damaging energy around the blade, increasing its AoE. True Night’s Edge also receives this buff Terra Blade also has damaging energy around the sword. Its beam has been replaced by a slash with every swing.



Ranged, Magic, and Summon weapons also received various buffs and reworks. Melee was focused on due to its global tweaks.

Boss Tweaks

Most bosses take up more enemy slots to prevent enemy spawns during their respective fights.

Brain of Cthulhu has increased knockback resistance and no longer teleports directly on top of the player.

Plantera’s despawn mechanic tweaked The distance required between the player and Plantera before Plantera’s despawn timer counts down has been increased drastically.

Golem’s fists can no longer be deflected

Duke Fishron is now invincible right after summoning and during its phase changes. Enraged Duke Fishron has even more increased speed, and casts Cthulhunados more.

Dodge mechanics from Hallowed Armor and Master Ninja Gear no longer block Instant Kill attacks from various bosses

Lunatic Cultist’s Ancient Light projectiles now take more damage to kill, and can be hit by homing projectiles

Invasion Changes

Pumpkin Moon now goes up to Wave 20. This has the same wave point requirement as Frost Moon.

The wave composition for Pumpkin Moon is updated to match the increase in waves.

Regular enemies now have lower per-player Health Scaling.

Various enemies from the Pumpkin Moon invasions received buffs.

Traveling Merchant changes

Now sells an extra item from one of the 4 less common tiers of items.

Now guaranteed to sell one painting in every visit.

Celestial Magnet and Ammo Box are no longer available for purchase.

Pad Thai and Pho are less common now.

Zapinators are now more common

These are what I believe to be the most important bits of the patch. To see the full patch notes, including exact numbers for stat changes, click here. For more gaming news from us, click here.