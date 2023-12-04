Former Monty Python Terry Gilliam said he wants to cast Johnny Depp as Satan in his movie Carnival at the End of Days.

During the Red Sea Film Festival, the animator and director told the magazine about the movie's plot, “God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan.”

The festival was screening the documentaries Lost in La Mancha and He Dreams of Giants. Both documented Gilliam's attempt at making the movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The film, starring Jonathan Pryce, ended up premiering in Cannes in 2018.

When Gilliam spoke to Variety, he joked, “Ah, you're the magazine that killed me!” This is in reference to the time the magazine's untimely publication of his obituary in 2015. The British comedian suggested that the magazine buy him wine to make up for the distress, and the publishers responded by sending him a crate.

According to Gilliam, who's not a fan of Marvel movies, the new film is co-written by an as-yet-unnamed 33-year-old scriptwriter “because as you get older the world becomes more foreign to you.”

As for the movie, the actor described the plot as, “This is a simple tale of God wiping out humanity for f***ing up his beautiful garden Earth.”

He continued, “There’s only one character who’s trying to save humanity and that’s Satan, because without humanity he’s lost his job and he’s an eternal character and so to live without a job is terrible. So he finds some young people and he tries to convince God that these young people are the new Adam and Eve. God still gets to wipe out humanity. It’s a comedy.”

And Johnny Depp's Satan comes in to do exactly what? Gilliam said the film is still in the early stages of development.