Terry McLaurin’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Are we gonna see a ton more Terry McLaurin highlights for the Washington Commanders?

Terry McLaurin caught 222 of his 357 targets for 3,132 yards and 16 touchdowns during his three seasons with Washington. He has averaged 4.8 receptions for 68 yards and 0.35 touchdowns per game (13.7 fantasy points per game) . He suffered a regression last year, though, with 10 catches for 65 yards on four less targets than he had in 2020 (87/1,118/4). McLaurin gained more than 100 yards in just four different games (11/107/1, 6/1123/2, 7/122/1, and 5/103/1) last season. Additionally, his numbers dropped even more throughout his final seven starts, where he also failed to score any TDs.

Terry McLaurin getting his day started pic.twitter.com/30zfV0jCbn — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 30, 2022

Terry McLaurin 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

He is being picked 16th at wide receiver in early NFFC drafts despite the fact he finished 25th in PPR leagues in terms of fantasy points (213.50) last season. McLaurin has a goal of catching 85 passes for 1,200 yards and 5-7 touchdowns for 2022.

The addition of Carson Wentz gives Terry McLaurin an improvement at quarterback even if Wentz is hardly Pro-Bowl material. Keep in mind that McLaurin has shown the ability to turn adversity into opportunity by averaging 1,030 yards a season in his first three seasons. He had to overcome poor quarterback play in addition to being Washington’s sole reliable receiving threat.

In 2021, Adam Humphries was second on the club in wide receiver yards with 383. Only two other receivers on the squad really surpassed 200 yards. To address that, the Commanders added Jahan Dotson, a first-round pick, this season, and Curtis Samuel should be in good condition. As McLaurin tries to increase his effectiveness, both receivers should also be able to relieve some of the pressure on him.

In 2021, however, McLaurin regressed, with 1.3 fewer catches and fewer receiving yards each game (12.6 less). Additionally, he had a huge decline in his catch percentage, which dropped to 59.2 percent and placed him 169th out of all qualified receivers. Wentz may be a solid quarterback and an upgrade from last year, but he still isn’t a top-tier choice who can fully utilize McLaurin’s skills.

New additions.

Big names.

Terry McLaurin. How we ended up here ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022

Some worry that inefficiency might persist. In that case, McLaurin might lose targets. Of course, Dotson’s entrance and Samuel’s comeback might also result in a considerable drop in output for McLaurin. Now, there is a chance that Jahan Dotson, a first-round pick, may get part of McLaurin’s target share. If that happens, McLaurin’s efficiency may continue to drop. If so, he would be a flop before Round 5 and more of a No. 3 receiver.

In complete PPR leagues, prospective managers should select McLaurin, a high-end No. 2 wide receiver, no earlier than Round 3. If he does click with Wentz and manages to record a respectable touchdown rate, McLaurin has top-12 potential. Keep in mind that McLaurin had some great numbers before. He had elite efficiency in Year 1 and had 8.9 targets per game on average in Year 2. Anything like a mix of those two seasons could place him in the top five.

McLaurin has a good shot of surpassing 1,000 yards once more this season. Even though his catch rate was low last season, experts blame that on their quarterback situation more so than McLaurin’s own skills. Wentz ought to put McLaurin back on course and at a faster clip toward the goals the wide receiver set for himself. McLaurin’s total worth was undoubtedly harmed by the club and system, but he is still a very gifted player. In 2022, he should be valued within the WR15 to WR20 range.