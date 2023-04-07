The Houston Texans will almost definitely make further changes in the 2023 offseason. Bear in mind that they still have numerous gaps to fill on their depth chart. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Yet, the Texans have a few rookie prospects that may be considered “traps.” Here we’ll look at the rookie prospects that the Houston Texans must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind that Houston has six selections within the top 105 picks. That’s a lot of picks. The Texans, in fact, have a total of 12 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with more than half of them after Day 2. They traded away their original fifth-round selection but acquired another one from the Cowboys in exchange for WR Brandin Cooks. Despite having late-round picks, the Texans’ early picks are more crucial. Remember that they hold the second and 12th overall picks. These give them a chance to draft a top quarterback and add talent to their roster.

For sure, these picks will allow the Texans to add a franchise quarterback and strengthen their team. Recall that they earned the 12th overall pick and a second third-rounder by trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 offseason. The flip side of having so many picks, however, is that the Texans also have a lot of chances to make mistakes.

Let’s look at the players that the Texans must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson has risen up the mock drafts this past month. It’s not shocking since he possesses athleticism that allows him to both run and pass effectively. Some say he could be a Lamar Jackson type of QB in the NFL. In cases where he cannot complete all his progressions, he can use his mobility to escape pressure and create big plays. He can accurately throw on the move and read different route concepts on rollouts and bootlegs. As a runner, he is a powerful one-cut runner who can make tough yards in short-yardage situations.

However, Richardson needs to work on his accuracy. This stems from his mechanics. While he has a strong arm, he struggles with ball placement and consistency when his mechanics are off. Overall, Richardson has the physical tools to maybe be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. However, his ability to execute the details of the game, such as reading coverages and delivering accurate passes is still wanting. At this level, these are things that will determine how successful he can be as a pro-QB. We have no doubt Richardson should be a top-10 pick. However, the Texans should not choose him over either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Richardson is worth a top-10 pick but not a No. 2 pick.

2. Will Levis

Like Richardson, Will Levis is one of the strongest quarterback prospects in this draft class. The problem is he sometimes relies too much on his arm. This can lead to turnovers or other errors. He also doesn’t consistently move defenders with his eyes and has accuracy and ball placement issues. Additionally, his lower-body mechanics are inconsistent. Levis also needs to settle his feet for quick hitters. While he has incredible arm strength, he struggles with touch and ball speed on downfield passes. He also tends to lock onto his initial option and must reduce turnovers to reach his potential.

There is no question that Levis has the build, athleticism, and arm talent of a potential franchise quarterback. However, just like Richardson, he is not a finished product and needs improvement. He has experience in NFL offenses but was limited to half or narrow-field reads. He is most effective with play-action off the run fake and in the quick passing game, using his legs to settle himself down and give defenses different looks. While he has a high ceiling, there are many rough edges to smooth out. The ceiling for Levis is high — he could become the next Justin Herbert. He could also go the other direction — he could be the next Jake Locker.

1. Josh Downs

Josh Downs may not be a prospect that appeals to everyone. Those who prefer big and hefty receivers won’t even give him a second look. His catch radius and frame are limited, making him vulnerable to being disrupted by physical coverage. He has also not faced many reps with press alignment and bump-and-run coverage. As such, it is unclear how advanced his release package is. However, he could be a good fit for the slot position.

Another thing with Downs is that he is not a strong play-side run blocker. He has also struggled with drops in the past. These could hurt his ability to earn the trust of NFL quarterbacks. Despite these limitations, of course, Downs is a dynamic player who excels in route running and could be a good option for a chain-mover model offense. His size and frame will certainly limit his ceiling. That’s just the reality. Downs is not a terrible wide receiver, but the Texans should not take him ahead of guys like Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or even Zay Flowers.