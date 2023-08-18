Larry Rountree wasn't out of work for long. Less than a week after the Los Angeles Chargers waived Larry Rountree, the running back signed with the Houston Texans. The move creates even more competition in the Texans' backfield during training camp and the preseason.

In order to make room for Rountree, the Texan released guard Keaton Sutherland. Rountree spent his first two seasons with the Chargers, rushing for 106 yards in 16 total games.

Rountree is the sixth running back in Texans training camp who is looking to make the Week 1 roster. Dameon Pierce is atop Houston's depth chart and is set to be the starter. It's a safe bet that Devin Singletary will make the team after signing a one-year, $3.75 million contract with Houston in free agency. Mike Boone is listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart.

Dare Ogunbowale and Gerrid Doaks are the other two running backs in Texans camp. Ogunbowale had five carries for 18 yards in Houston's preseason opener win over the New England Patriots. Doaks ran five times for 20 yards in the 20-9 victory.

Only the Tampa Buccaneers averaged fewer than the Texans' 86.8 rushing yards per game in the 2022 season. Houston also ranked second-to-last with 3.7 yards per carry.

The Texans were forced to pass in the second half of many games last season as the team suffered its second straight 13-loss season.

Much of the attention will be focused on Houston quarterback CJ Stroud in 2023. The Texans selected the quarterback with the second overall pick in this year's draft.