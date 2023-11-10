Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gives his insight into how he would evaluate signal-callers coming out of college.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken the NFL by storm has he's been impressing as a rookie, especially last weekend where he threw for 470 passing yards and five touchdowns in the 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an interview with Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Stroud talked about how he would evaluate signal-callers coming out of the draft.

“I’d never draft a QB who didn’t play another sport growing up. I’d never draft a QB without talking to his teammates first,” Stroud said. “And I’d have to sit down with him and watch film. I would make him explain where the rules stop and where the instincts kick in.”

Stroud doesn't believe in the tests

Another variable he wouldn't consider would be tests that every quarterback has to take if they want to get drafted in the NFL. Stroud himself scored in the 18th percentile for the S2 test which was lower than other quarterbacks in the draft class like Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

“Look, I can show you my high school report card. I’m not a dumb kid,” Stroud said. “I’m not gonna lie, I was lazy in school, I got what I could so I could play football. But I always had over a 3.0 GPA because that was the standard in my house. That was my mom’s rule.”

Stroud said it himself back in April of this year that he isn't a “test taker,” but he knows how to play football and was confident in himself per Scott Fowler. Now, no one knows if that was purely the reason Young was taken No. 1 overall over Stroud as both were highly rated players coming out of college.

CJ Stroud says he is a football player and “not a test taker” in reference to an S2 question. pic.twitter.com/G72Eaqtwgc — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) April 26, 2023

Stroud will continue to prove doubters wrong as the Texans next game will be against Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.