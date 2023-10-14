Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been excellent through his first five National Football League games — and the star signal-caller has a chance to make history in Week 6.

If Stroud doesn't throw an interception against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, he will become the first quarterback in NFL history without an interception in his first six starts, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The 22-year-old out of Ohio State University has completed 186 passes this season without an INT — the most passes without a pick for a QB to start his NFL career, per Smith.

It's certainly been an encouraging start for CJ Stroud in Texas; despite being 2-3, Houston has won two of its last three with a chance to return to .500 when the Saints enter NRG Stadium on Sunday.

“And Stroud is just the fourth player — not rookie, but player — to begin a season with at least 1,400 passing yards and no interceptions in the first five games,” wrote Smith.

Especially considering how a few other rookie quarterbacks have fared, it's been a fantastic start to the season for Stroud. The Carolina Panthers traded up to the No. 1 overall pick to select Bryce Young out of Alabama, and he's struggled as the team remains without a win through five games.

But it's the No. 2 overall pick who has been turning heads across the football world, and the Houston Texans must be over the moon to have a franchise quarterback they can start with confidence. CJ Stroud will chase history on Sunday afternoon.