As the Texans look to gain ground in the AFC South vs. the Jaguars, CJ Stroud will have to win without one of his best offensive linemen.

If the Houston Texans want to be successful in the present and future, quarterback CJ Stroud needs to stay upright in the pocket. Without one of their best offensive linemen, that job gets trickier for the Texans.

Tytus Howard was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The training staff was testing Howard's ACL as he left the field, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

An ACL injury would be absolutely devastating for the Texans. Any long-term injury to Howard would. The lineman had already missed time this year with a broken hand. Being carted off – ACL injury or not – is not a good sign for Howard nor the the Texans moving forward.

Howard hobbled

Including Week 12, Howard had made it into seven games this season – starting all of them. Heading into the week, Houston had allowed Stroud to be sacked 22 times, which is tied for 14th-most in the league. But considering he is tied for New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito – who had two starts before Week 12 – the Texans have to be encouraged.

Still, losing Tytus Howard will be a massive blow. The Texans know how valuable he is to their offensive line and team, signing him to a three-year, $56 million contract extension in the offseason. Houston will have big shoes to fill should Howard miss extended time.

The Texans will now look to rely on their remaining OL pieces and take down the Jaguars. Win or lose, Houston will be hoping Howard's injury isn't as severe as initially feared.