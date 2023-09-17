As the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts faced off in Week 2, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson faced off for the first time at the NFL level. With Richardson not being able to finish the game, Stroud had some words of encouragement for his fellow rookie QB.

Richardson was knocked out of the contest due to a concussion. Stroud took some time to address the Colts QB and wish him well in his recovery, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That's my brother. I got real love for him. I'm praying he'll be okay,” Stroud said.

Before the game and before Richardson went down, both quarterbacks were seen chopping it up and soaking in their NFL's arrivals. While they were competitors on the field, Stroud first and foremost wants Richardson to be healthy.

Anthony Richardson x CJ Stroud

pic.twitter.com/6Wv6QLwLxw — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

Despite his injury, Richardson got the best of Stroud in their first NFL face off as the Colts came away with a 31-20 victory. However, both quarterbacks were able to show a bit of their star potential. Richardson ran for two touchdowns while Stroud threw for two. They gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the NFC South for years to come.

However, for that to happen, Anthony Richardson must stay healthy. The Colts will hope their quarterback can get over his concussion by Week 3. CJ Stroud is hoping for the same. While it means the Colts will have a dangerous quarterback every time they come to Houston, Stroud prefers it.

If he's playing Indy he wants to play against Richardson at his best.