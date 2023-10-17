Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been enjoying an impressive season so far in his first year as he's the front-runner for offensive rookie of the year. What could've reinforced confidence in the young player is that he received advice from none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Stroud had an assumption about high-profile quarterbacks, but said when talking with Brady, he related to him more than he thought according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

“On TV, you look at [star quarterbacks] and think, ‘Man, they're just so busy. They can't hang out with their teammates. They're probably just locked in on what they got going,'” Stroud told ESPN. “And [Brady] was like, ‘I just never want to let my teammates down.' He said those words exactly. I was like, ‘Man, that's how I am.'

There's nobody else a young quarterback would want advice from other than Brady, who is considered by a good portion of people the greatest football player ever. The winning ways seems to have rubbed off on Stroud as the Texans, who were once thought as a team sure to have a top pick in the upcoming draft, are 3-3 and still in contention for the AFC South.

C.J. Stroud off to a fast start

Besides the impressive year through six games, it's also been a record-breaking season as Stroud holds the rookie mark for most pass attempts without an interception. He carried the record until last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints where he threw his first pick of the season.

Bonding with his teammates is a crucial component for Stroud which goes back to his college days at Ohio State. He said that spending time with the squad outside of football is “all you need.”

“I enjoy fellowship. If you can get a little getaway and be with your brothers, that's all you need,” Stroud told ESPN. “We were staying together, eating together, like doing every little thing. So we see what guys care for. I wanted to build team bonding away from Houston, Texas, and bond with my guys.”

Stroud and the Texans will now head into the bye week and prepare for their next matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29.