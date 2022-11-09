By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published 23 hours ago



The Houston Texans currently sit at 1-6-1 and are in fourth place in the AFC South. But amid a rebuild, they have had several players stand out, the most notable being rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they may be without Pierce heading into their Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants.

Via PFF’s Ari Meirov:

“#Texans RB Dameon Pierce was added to the injury report with a chest and shoulder issue and was limited today at practice.”

Pierce has been the focal point of this Texans offense this season. He is also yet to miss a game for them this year. But that could change with Pierce now being limited on the injury report.

Just eight games into his professional career, Pierce has already appeared to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has rushed for 678 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries this season. Along with this, he is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. His 678 rushing yards are the sixth most in the NFL.

Through the air, Pierce hasn’t been as effective. He has recorded just 98 receiving yards and one touchdown on 20 total receptions.

Pierce has also surpassed 130 rushing yards in two games this season.

Pierce being out of the lineup would be a major blow to this Texans offense. But it would also be a crucial loss for fantasy lineups. He has managed to be one of the most reliable running backs in fantasy this season and has consistently produced solid numbers.

If the Texans hope to remain competitive, having Pierce healthy is necessary.