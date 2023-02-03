The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position.

On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the quarterback position.

“We have to add more to that position. The quarterback is one piece to a team. What happens when you don’t have that one guy. Is the season over? Are you just booking it? No. You build around the quarterback.” stated Ryans according to Jonathan Alexander of The Houston Chronicle.

At the moment, the Texans have just one quarterback on the roster. That is the current starter, Davis Mills. He has been the Texans starter for the past two seasons.

Based on the comments made by DeMeco Ryans, it appears that the Texans will look to address the quarterback position in some way. Whether it be through adding a new starter or just looking for depth is still to be determined.

With two first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans could look to find the future of the franchise there. They could also choose to bring in a proven veteran to take over as the starter. Or they could elect to have Mills step into his third season as the starter.

Ryans has built his coaching resume on the defensive side of the ball. He could very well be interested in adding defense with the team’s top picks.