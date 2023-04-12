Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans doesn’t want the No. 2 overall selection carrying the bulk of the expectations, Around the NFL Writer Kevin Patra wrote in a Wednesday article.

“It’s exciting for us to have the No. 2 pick, but also at the same time, there is no pressure where a young man is picked,” DeMeco Ryans said. “I think it’s unfair to ask a guy just because you’re picked No. 2 overall, you have to come in and you’re the face of our franchise and you’re the leader. That’s unfair to the guy.

“I’m not going to put that type of weight on the shoulders of whoever that is that we pick. That’s not what we’re anticipating. That’s not what we’re expecting them to do.”

Houston and DeMeco Ryans currently have two first-round picks at their disposal. One choice, its own, ranks in at No. 2 overall, one spot behind the Carolina Panthers. The Texans have the Browns’ first-round selection from the Deshaun Watson trade. The selection sits at No. 12 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick, pick No. 61, a first-round draft choice in 2024, a second-round selection in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore in early March.

Houston selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the most recent mock draft from ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

There’s not much buzz about the quarterback Houston would prefer in this class, but I have little doubt new coach DeMeco Ryans is going to get one here,” Kiper wrote. “This class of passers is just too strong at the top. As I’ve mentioned before, the Texans need a face of the franchise to sell their rebuild to fans.

“Stroud is a smooth thrower with advanced mechanics in a 6-3 frame. He has all the tools to be an All-Pro passer — except for the talent around him.”