The Houston Texans are in for a tough test on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season. It will be DeMeco Ryans' first game as head coach of the Texans, and quarterback CJ Stroud's NFL debut. Ryans spoke about the challenges that the Ravens present in Week 1.

“It's going to be tough,” DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “It's always tough playing against that defense. Rookie quarterback, going to be a tough challenge for us, but we're not backing down from the challenge.”

The Texans come into the game as heavy underdogs. The Ravens are a team that is trying to contend after making a number of big moves this offseason. They locked Lamar Jackson into a long-term contract, while adding receivers Odell Beckham Jr. from free agency and Zay Flowers from the first round of the NFL Draft, and brought Todd Monken in as offensive coordinator to revamp the offense.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens are more dangerous when throwing the ball this year as a result of adding Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Todd Monken.

The Texans are hoping that CJ Stroud shows promise this year and gives reason to believe that he can be a franchise quarterback.

While it will be as a big underdog, Stroud having a solid game on Sunday would be a big reason for the optimism, even if the Texans end up losing the game. It will be intriguing to see how he handles the hostile environment.