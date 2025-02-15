As the Houston Texans enter the offseason looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing finish, the offense will look slightly different when it comes to the sidelines. With Texans former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik heading to the Miami Dolphins, some players might see it as a good thing per ESPN's latest reporting.

There is no doubt that Houston's offense regressed in year two under Slowik and head coach DeMeco Ryans where quarterback C.J. Stroud was pressured a ton and there was a lack of opponent adjustments. One anonymous player had an NSFW response about the team's offense last season.

“I don't think we had a true identity of what the f— we wanted to do,” the player said to ESPN.

While the offense led by Slowik and Stroud had an eye-opening first season, teams started to figure out Houston with no adaptability coming from them. A team source would tell ESPN that there was a boatload of time to “make adjustments,” but “it never happened.

“We simply weren't good enough offensively,” the team source told ESPN. “We had all season to make adjustments and improvements, and it never happened.”

Texans' DeMeco Ryans said it was “hard” to let go of Bobby Slowik

The Texans have hired Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator as he comes from the Los Angeles Rams as their pass game coordinator under an offensive-minded head coach in Sean McVay. However, Ryans would say to the media that it was a “hard” decision to let go of Slowik since the two were friends coming from the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was very hard to let Bobby go,” Ryans said via ESPN. “Bobby's a really close friend, as you all know, Bobby's a great friend of mine. Nothing but love and admiration for Bobby and what he's done. When I got into coaching, Bobby was the one to help me figure it all out.”

“I feel really strong in my conviction that [Caley] can lead us and get us over the hump,” Ryans continued. “It's my job to take this organization to new heights, and I think hiring Nick will help us to get there.”

The new Texans offense under Nick Caley will still lean on C.J. Stroud

It all culminated with the 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs where after Ryans said the offense needed to improve, the Texans fired Slowik four days later along with offensive line coach Chris Strausser. Caley is now in charge of the offense led by a talented quarterback in Stroud plus stacked weapons such as Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Joe Mixon.

“I am really excited to evolve this scheme,” Caley said. “It's not going to be my spin, it's going to be what's best for our players. We aren't pounding a square peg into a round hole.”

Still, the offense will surround Stroud who after an impressive rookie season, his sophomore campaign had him throw for 3,727 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

“C.J.'s already a great player,” Ryans said. “It's just getting everybody on the same page. We talked about that communication — all 11 guys being on the same page.”

At any rate, Houston finished with a 10-7 record which was good enough to win the AFC South.