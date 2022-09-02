Texans cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon to make room for OJ Howard

The Houston Texans recently added much-needed depth to their tight end room. The team brought in a veteran tight end, OJ Howard.

Upon the signing of Howard, the Texans chose to release another veteran pass-catcher.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans released wide receiver, Chris Conley.

To make room for TE O.J. Howard, the Texans released WR Chris Conley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2022

Chris Conley has had a strong seven-year career in the NFL. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, Conley has proved to be a reliable pass catcher.

Conley spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. While with the Chiefs, he caught passes from both Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes.

After departing from the Chiefs, Conley has been on both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans.

Through 100 career games, he has recorded 213 receptions, 2,807 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns.

When the Texans decided to bring in OJ Howard, it was Conley they moved on from.

Howard is looking to revitalize his career with the Texans. The former Alabama tight end was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. But he has struggled to find his footing in the NFL.

Howard has appeared in 59 games throughout his five seasons. He has recorded 119 receptions, 1,737 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns during this time.

Howard decided to join the Texans earlier in the week. But before joining the team, he seemed all but guaranteed to be joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

OJ Howard looks to revitalize his career with the Texans. Up to this point, he has struggled to make the impact that many thought he would. But if he can stay healthy for a full season, he could be a strong option on this Texans offense.