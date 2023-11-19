Houston Texans free safety Jalen Pitre handed out over 300 turkeys within his community ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Houston Texans free safety Jalen Pitre has been honored with the Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP award for his outstanding efforts off the field, per The Athletes Plug.

Pitre's impactful contributions include providing 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need and spearheading a fundraising initiative that raised over $25,000 for the fight against childhood hunger. His dedication to community service not only reflects his character but also exemplifies the positive influence NFL players can have beyond the gridiron.

The NFLPA Community MVP award has a rich history of recognizing players who go above and beyond in making a difference in their communities. Established to acknowledge and celebrate players' philanthropic endeavors, this award underscores the league's commitment to social responsibility. It has become a prestigious honor, showcasing players as influential figures capable of effecting positive change beyond their roles as athletes.

Jalen Pitre's Week 11 recognition is a testament to the impact a single player can have on a community. His initiative to provide Thanksgiving meals and raise funds for childhood hunger aligns with the league's broader initiatives to address societal challenges. Pitre joins a distinguished list of past NFLPA Community MVPs, contributing to the league's narrative of athletes using their platform for the greater good.

As the NFLPA Community MVP program continues to spotlight players making a difference, Pitre's Week 11 accolade serves as a reminder of the positive impact athletes can have when they leverage their influence to address social issues and uplift their communities. After seeing the impact Pitre has had off the field this week, tune into the Texans' Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals to see what he can do on the field as well.