Texans giving fans the chance to exchange Deshaun Watson jerseys after ugly divorce

A lot of Houston Texans fans bought Deshaun Watson jerseys over the years after he emerged as the franchise cornerstone. But, that all changed last season when he publicly requested a trade and ultimately landed with the Cleveland Browns, where the quarterback is serving a suspension for alleged sexual assault.

With Watson no longer in Houston, these supporters truly don’t want anything to do with their former signal-caller. That’s why the organization is giving all fans a chance to swap Watson’s jersey for any other player at a 44% discount, just this week, via TMZ.

The Texans say any player drafted between 2017 and 2021 is eligible for a swap and although owner Cal McNair didn’t say Watson’s name, he is the one most fans are trying to swap jerseys for. Other names include AJ McCarron, Carlos Hyde, Tyrann Mathieu, and Kyle Fuller.

Watson is eligible to return in Week 13 for the Browns against the Texans, coincidentally enough. There were reports that Houston actually provided him with the facilities to be sexually inappropriate with massage therapists, which certainly isn’t a good look either.

The Texans finally won their first game of the campaign on Sunday, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6. By no means an electrifying performance, but at least they’re off the mark this year, now sitting at 1-3-1 in 2022. That was also their ninth straight victory against the Jags. Week 6 is a bye, followed by a Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on Sunday, October 23rd as they search for a second win.