Texans make Marlon Mack move after cutting him before 53-man roster deadline

Marlon Mack is planning to re-sign with the Houston Texas after being cut on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter. Schefter also reports that Mack will join the Texas practice squad.

Running back Marlon Mack is still only 26-years old. He features potential but has only played in 7 games over the past 2 seasons. But from 2017-2019, Mack was a vital part of the Indianapolis Colts offense. His previous production on the Colts is likely the reason the Texans took a chance on him in the first place.

Following a decent 2017 rookie campaign, Marlon Mack made a name for himself in 2018. Despite being limited to 12 games, he rushed for over 900 yards and a career high 9 touchdowns. In 2019, Mack eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark and added 8 touchdowns in 14 games. He was a budding star following his 2019 performance.

The Colts had high expectations for Marlon Mack heading into the 2020 campaign. But he suffered a torn achilles in Week 1 of the season. The injury was a brutal blow to the young running back. And his production unfortunately has not been the same ever since. In 2021, Mack played in 6 games and rushed for just over 100 total yards.

With Jonathan Taylor leading the charge in Indianapolis, it became clear that Mack needed a fresh start elsewhere. Marlon Mack signed with the Texans following the 2022 regular season.

It will be interesting to see if the running back can work his way back into game day action. For now, he will try to find his footing with the Texas practice squad.