The Houston Texans have found the backup quarterback for the team’s next franchise quarterback, signing former Bills backup Case Keenum to a two-year deal during NFL Free Agency, according to GallerySports.com’s John McClain.

“The Texans have agreed to sign Case Keenum to a two-year contract as their backup QB behind the second overall pick in the draft,” wrote McClain on Monday. “The deal can’t become official until the start of free agency on Wednesday.”

“The Texans were looking to add two quarterbacks to the roster this offseason to go along with Davis Mills. Keenum is one of them. The other is expected to be added with the No. 2 pick,” wrote Jonathan M. Alexander and Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

“Keenum was last the backup behind Josh Allen in Buffalo last season. Keenum returns to Houston, where he went to college and went undrafted with the Texans. He played with the Texans from 2012-14. He has thrown for 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions in his 11-year NFL career.”

Keenum isn’t the only player the Texans are expected to sign during NFL Free Agency, with former New England Patriot and Cleveland Brown pass rusher Chase Winovich also expected to join the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Houston is also planning to sign free agent running ack Mike Boone, who spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos after a three-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Houston Chronicle. Finally, the team plans to sign fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, per FoxSports.com’s Peter Schrager.

It’s certainly a busy opening day to NFL Free Agency for the Texans, who most notably bring back college standout Case Keenum into the fold.

The Houston Texans will soon have their new franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, but if he isn’t ready to play right away, Keenum will be a solid option, back where it all began for the 35-year-old.